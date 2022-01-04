Prosecutor announces candidacy for Woodbury County Attorney

SIOUX CITY -- Shortly after being hired as an assistant Woodbury County Attorney 10 years ago, Jacklyn Fox identified areas in which she believed the office could be operating better.

After spending the past decade prosecuting crimes and honing her skills, Fox on Tuesday announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination for Woodbury County Attorney. If nominated, she could be running against her boss, Democrat Patrick Jennings.

"Though I respect my boss, this isn't personal," Fox said. "I want to create positive change for the community. We can do better, and I want to be the person to implement that and make that happen."

Fox, 36, of Sioux City, said she wants to see a county attorney's office that's more transparent with the community about decisions to settle certain cases via plea agreement rather than proceed to trial. She said crime victims, especially those of violent crime, deserve to see justice.

"Sometimes we're amending (charges) rather than fighting for the rights of victims," Fox said. "I want to fight for victims' rights."

An Urbandale, Iowa, native, Fox said she's always been someone who seeks to help people and brainstorm solutions to solve problems. The county attorney's office could do a better job of identifying and utilizing community resources, such as substance abuse treatment and other options, to help offenders, she said.

Fox graduated from the University of Iowa with bachelor's degrees in social work and communications studies before attending law school at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis, where she graduated in 2011. She was hired as an assistant Woodbury County Attorney in 2012, a job Fox said enabled her to pursue her interest in criminal justice and help care for her grandparents, longtime Sioux City residents Mel and Marilyn Fox, before their deaths.

She is married to Woodbury County native Todd Peterson, and they have three children.

Fox will continue to work in the county attorney's office while running for election.

"I'm a doer, I'm a hard worker and I think it's time for a change," she said.

Jennings has yet to publicly announce whether he'll be seeking a fifth four-year term. After winning his first term in 2006, he has never had an opponent in his three re-election campaigns.

