Q&A with Iowa 4th Congressional District Democratic nominee Ryan Melton

The Journal recently spoke with Iowa Fourth Congressional District Democratic nominee Ryan Melton about what he would prioritize it elected, preserving democracy, abortion access, funding for public education, carbon capture pipelines and more. Certain answers, for all three candidates, have been edited for brevity.

Q: If you were to be elected in November, what issues would you make your top two priorities in 2023?

Melton: We've got to preserve our democracy, but not only preserve it, we got to strengthen it. So there's a lot to dig into there, whether it be campaign finance reform, whether it be putting up firmer guardrails so that elected officials cannot knowingly lie about the integrity of our elections. We need to put up more stringent protections for poll workers.... I’d be in support of legislation that would prevent anyone from being elected to Congress to ever get a lobbying job afterward. I (also) want to continue to run through the prism of what we need here in the district ... doing what I can to provide sufficient and robust funding for public education, to fight for reproductive rights, to fight for worker’s rights.

Q: There are at least two carbon capture pipeline projects looking to run through Siouxland. Where do you stand on the issue of eminent domain for such projects?

Melton: I don't think it's justifiable to use eminent domain to take people's land away to enrich private corporations. That was not the original intent of eminent domain and I think we should use it as minimally as possible. Beyond that, carbon capture technology is a failed carbon solutions technology. There are plenty of carbon sequestration plants that have opened and closed because they over promise and under deliver.

Q: Farmers have had to continue to navigate through drought conditions, what policies would you pursue to make things easier on them?

Melton: In the climate change context: Making sure that we're not more fully entrenching ourselves in the status quo. That we're spending more resources, putting more investment into next generation renewable biofuel, wind and solar. We also need to do a better job of writing farm bills that incentivize our farmers to adopt more sustainable methods of farming. You know our farmers are really squeezed on the input and output side.

Q: Tyson Foods is going to be moving over 500 white-collar jobs from the Sioux City area to northwest Arkansas. What role is there for a person in Congress to work to make sure these sorts of things don’t happen to Iowa communities?

Melton: When you look at the data in the Fourth District, we're facing massive population declines which make it harder for us to attract business and retain business because you don’t have the worker base. You don’t have the customer base….There’s no simple Band Aid solution. You need to make sure that the people in the Fourth District are advocated for, supported, that their needs are looked out for.

Q: What do you believe policy should be on abortion?

Melton: I’m definitely pro choice…In the year 2022, sex and gender are still not protected from discrimination in the Constitution. And so we need an Equal Rights Amendment that would facilitate reproductive rights… Without question, if I get elected, I would seek to codify reproductive rights protections.

Q: What do you believe sets you apart from your opponents, Mr. Feenstra and Mr. Holder?

Melton: I mean, No. 1 is definitely reproductive rights. I believe that it's not the business of the government to tell a pregnant person what they have to do with their body. My opponent is pushing for a federal abortion ban was no exceptions. I can say safety is another one. My opponent votes against every common sense piece of gun safety legislation that comes across his desk.

Q: Ultimately, why should folks go with you in November?

Melton: We have so many policy threads that are coming to their endpoints at the same time....So there's a lot going on right now, that will dictate whether a lot of our communities in the Fourth District survive. I really think that the long-term well being of our district is at stake here. I'm the candidate who cares about democracy. I'm the candidate who cares about the long term viability and sustainability of our communities. My opponent continues to vote against them.