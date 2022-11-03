Q&A with Iowa 4th Congressional District Liberty Caucus candidate Bryan Holder

The Journal chatted with Iowa Fourth Congressional District Liberty Caucus candidate Bryan Holder about legislative priorities, the use of eminent domain, help for farmers, Roe v. Wade, Tyson Foods and more. Certain answers, for all three candidates, have been edited for brevity
Q: If you were to be elected in November, what issues would you make your top two priorities in 2023?
- Holder: My biggest issue is dividing our congressional districts into three smaller ones. The U.S. House was capped at 435. A century ago. Well, the population has tripled in the ensuing years. So the districts have grown in size and there's only 435. So states like Iowa, they're at the risk of losing a congressional district every 10 years. (Also) There needs to be a very, very strong peace initiative to resolve the conflict that's going on in Ukraine and Europe, between Russia and the West.
Q: There are at least two carbon capture pipeline projects looking to run through Siouxland. Where do you stand on the issue of eminent domain for such projects?
- Holder: Just because a corporation wants to put a place in somewhere and it's going to increase the tax revenue to the state....That's not a compelling justification to take someone's business or home or farm. The Public Utilities Board has basically been given carte blanche to determine whether these pipelines go down. And that's a total failure on the part of the Iowa General Assembly not to limit the jurisdiction of the Iowa Public Utilities Board.
Q: Farmers have had to continue to navigate through drought conditions, what policies would you pursue to make things easier on them?
- Holder: They should get the best prices for their crops and for the other commodities they produce. Here in Iowa I know there are complaints about the road and bridge system. The farm-to-market roads need improvement. There are lots of bridges that need to be fixed.
Q: Tyson Foods is going to be moving over 500 white-collar jobs from the Sioux City area to northwest Arkansas. What role is there for a person in Congress to work to make sure these sorts of things don’t happen to Iowa communities?
- Holder: Driving across the Fourth District, some of these towns only have one or two major employers and if that business leaves, those employees are not only out of a job, but they may be out of a home. Any policies that can make sure these people between jobs don't fall through the cracks of the social safety net. The other thing is that a lot of these jobs are being replaced by technology by robotics so there may not be a need for people to work in certain industries in the small towns. And so, you know, the state of Iowa needs to examine this and how can we maintain a quality of life that people want to stay living in these towns.
Q: What do you believe policy should be on abortion?
- Holder: Well, I'm a 50-year-old male. I don't have any control over what somebody does that’s pregnant. The other thing is, I'm a Roman Catholic. So I said this before: I promote a culture of life and liberty, but we need to have these conversations among ourselves about whether it should be codified at the national level, or whether each state legislature should decide on restrictions or, you know, no restrictions at all.
Q: What do you believe sets you apart from your opponents, Mr. Feenstra and Mr. Melton?
- Holder: Well, just the idea of dividing the representation into smaller constituencies. I have heard Ryan Melton talk about that; him and I have gotten to know each other and he thinks that smaller constituencies should be something that should be considered. I don't know about Congressman Feenstra. He's going from representing 39 counties to 36 counties.
Q: Ultimately, why should folks go with you in November?
- I'm on the ballot to advocate for liberty through smaller constituencies and for those of you who want to have this idea looked at and talked about, the more votes I get, the more attention that the other two candidates, whoever wins, they have to pay attention to what's going on, and they can win back those voters.