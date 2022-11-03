Q&A with Iowa 4th Congressional District Rep. Randy Feenstra

Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) is in his first term in Congress. Read what he said about inflation, immigration, abortion, eminent domain for pipelines, Tyson moving jobs, farm bills and more.

Q: If you were to be re-elected, and Republicans were to regain control of the House and Senate, what issues would you make your top two priorities in 2023?

Feenstra: Inflation is just crushing small business, crushing our producers and our families. Agricultural communities have seen dramatic costs when it comes to fertilizer, seed, pesticides and insecticides. Small businesses are seeing dramatic costs when it comes to utilities and health insurance. And you know our families are sitting around the table trying to create a budget and trying to figure out how they’re going to pay for eggs, milk, cereal and all those other things. No. 2 is we have to secure our borders. We have to. We’re seeing it right now with two of the largest fentanyl busts ever in the history of the United States last week. It’s so key that we know who’s coming in and out of our borders.

Q: There are at least two carbon capture pipeline projects looking to run through Siouxland. Where do you stand on the issue of eminent domain for such projects?

Feenstra: I am adamantly against eminent domain. When you have a private organization and you have a private landowner, they have to work out a deal together and if somebody doesn't like to deal or doesn't want to, they should not be required to have something go through their land. Property owners have the rights to their property and they have to decide what they want going through the property.

Q: Farmers have had to continue to navigate through drought conditions, what policies would you pursue to make things easier on them?

Feenstra: What we need to do is make sure that we have a safety net for producers when we have that drought and we can’t make the bushels....The biggest issue right now is the cost of inputs when we look at low yields, and that is something that we’ll be addressing in the next farm bill.

Q: Tyson Foods is going to be moving over 500 white-collar jobs from the Sioux City area to northwest Arkansas. What role is there for a person in Congress to work to make sure these sorts of things don’t happen to Iowa communities?

Feenstra: This is absolutely tragic and I only hope that they reconsider. They need to be good corporate citizens...This is unconscionable to see a corporation go down this path and move families out. Or families are not moving and they gotta find new jobs. They’ve got to be good corporate stewards and I can only hope that in the next several weeks they reconsider.

Q: With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, where do you stand on the issue of abortion? What should be the law of the land for Iowa and for other states?

Feenstra: I am pro life and I believe our founding fathers put that in the Declaration that we have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and my faith teaches me that God created us for a purpose and a reason and that we should value life.

Q: If you were signing on to a bill that codified that reversal, what would you want to see in it?

Feenstra: I signed on to many bills from a heartbeat bill to 15 weeks to different exemptions. If it's going to promote life, I'm there.

Q: By exemptions, do you mean for rape and incest?

Feenstra: Exactly. There are different bills out there for the life of the mother. And there are different bills from 15 weeks that have different exemptions and, as I said, if it’s going to promote life, and it’s going to save a child, I’m part of that.

Q: What do you believe sets you apart from your opponents, Mr. Melton and Mr. Holder?

Feenstra: I grew up in agriculture. I lived in town but my kids have worked on the farm. My in-laws are significant farmers. We understand what it means to load hogs, to vaccinate cattle, to take care of the harvest. That’s so important. It’s so critical. Then also, for myself, working on Main Street, understanding banking, understanding insurance, making sure that we are a voice to people of all 39 counties. And finally, my values. We have the values of trust and working hard.

Q: Ultimately, why should folks go with you in November?

Feenstra: Because I'm passionate about giving them a voice in Congress and I'm passionate about making sure that we deliver results, deliver results for families, deliver results for our Main Street businesses and deliver results for our farm producers.