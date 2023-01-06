Recounts and absentee-ballot policies could change in Iowa

Iowa's top election official is proposing a bill aimed at bringing more uniformity to recounts.

The proposal comes more than two years after a messy recount for the 2020 Mariannette Miller Meeks-Rita Hart congressional race, one of the closest House races in the country with a six-vote margin.

In the most recent midterm election, a lengthy Davenport House District recount showed an unusual swing in results and officials braced for a statewide recount after a close state auditor race.

A bill isn't yet filed with the Iowa Legislature, but in a news release on Thursday, the Iowa Secretary of State's office said the measure would standardize the recount timeline across Iowa's 99 counties, bolster recount boards in larger counties, and require more uniform methods for recounting, reconciling and reporting ballots.

"The integrity of Iowa's elections is my top priority and this bill would help ensure we have clean, secure elections, and a recount process that is uniform across the state," Secretary of State Paul Pate said in an emailed statement. "We've had the opportunity to identify these areas of improvement while observing several large-scale recounts in recent years."

The legislation would increase the size of recount boards, depending on a county's population. Currently, when a candidate requests a recount, three candidate-picked people make up the board that tallies the ballots.

Under the proposed legislation, recount boards in counties with a population of 15,000-49,000 would grow to five members. Counties with a population of more than 50,000 would conduct recounts with seven-member boards.

Another change under the bill would make just two of the recount board members candidate-picked. The remainder of the board members would be election poll workers selected by the chief judge of the judicial district, balanced by party.

"Recounts in large counties are difficult for just three people to conduct," Pate said in the emailed statement. "I'd like to give the recount boards more members, so the tallying of votes is more manageable and more efficient."

The bill, according to the secretary of state's office, also makes recount processes more uniform in multi-county races.

In the 2020 then-2nd District race, some counties did recounts by hand and some did tallies by machine.

"The proposed bill seeks to end that practice," the press release states.

Another change would require all counties to hold an official canvass of elections on a certain day with a goal of making the recount timeline uniform for each county.

In the back-and-forth race for House District 81, covering parts of Davenport, a recount board's result flipped the lead to the Republican in the race.

The recount board, made up of three members, sorted through more than 23,000 absentee ballots for more than a week to count ballots cast in the House District 81.

It's not yet clear what kind of support the bill will receive in the Legislature, but in an interview in late December, House Speaker Pat Grassley said he expected more conversations about ensuring recount uniformity and trust in elections.

“I think you’re going to see the Legislature engage with the county level to see why are these things happening because we want Iowans to have full confidence in the election system and when they don’t see a result until the second week of December on a state legislative race, people kind of think ‘oh, what’s going on there?”

State association of county auditors asks for more time to mail out ballots

The state association of county auditors is asking Iowa lawmakers to lengthen the window for early and by-mail voting after running the first general election with the shortened 20-day window.

A series of two legislative proposals in 2017 and 2021 cut the number of days Iowans could vote early from 40 days before an election to 20 days. Under the new law, auditors also can only mail out ballots beginning at 20 days.

Leaders of the Iowa State Association of County Auditors say the best outcome would be for lawmakers to restore the 40-day early voting window.

But the association is proposing a less strident solution to crunched by-mail balloting they hope will garner support.

Allowing county auditors to mail ballots five days before in-person voting begins, Ringgold County Auditor and association President Amanda Waske said, could cut down on voter confusion.

She sent ballots to an Iowa couple wintering in Arizona, and when they reported they didn't receive them, Waske said, there wasn't time to send another ballot by Election Day, another 2021 change in Iowa law.

"I didn't have enough time to turn around and mail them a new one," Waske said. "They would've received it if I had that extra few days."

All 99 county auditors have a vote on the association's legislative priorities for the year, and more than 70% of county auditors are Republicans, according to a review of the association's website.

The association opposed the past legislation shortening the window of early voting and has made returning to the 40-day window a priority each year, said Past President Jennifer Garms, auditor of Clayton County.

Appetite for returning to a 40-day window among Republican legislative leaders is likely very low.

Sen. Jack Whitver said of election laws: "I don't envision a lot of drastic changes at this point going forward."

Iowa is among 14 states that mail out ballots fewer than 30 days before an election, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Just Colorado and Washington State have a shorter period, sending ballots at 18 days. Kansas also sends ballots out 20 days ahead of an election.

Among states that offer early in-person voting, early voting periods range from 3 days to 46. The average is 23.

"I think 20 days is a very, very reasonable period for people to vote early," Whitver said. "And it's right in the middle of all the 50 states. There's a lot of liberal states out there that are a lot tighter."