Republican candidates sweep the 2022 Scott County Board of Supervisors election

  • Updated
  • 0

Republican candidates Jean Dickson, Ross Paustian and incumbent John Maxwell won the 2022 Scott County Board of Supervisors election, defeating Democratic candidates Joseph Miller, Jazmin Newton and incumbent Brinson Kinzer to fill the three available seats.

Meet the six candidates for Scott County Board of Supervisors

Candidates vying for a Scott County Board of Supervisors seat are elected at large, meaning the top three vote-getters won the spots.

The Scott County Auditor's Office reported the vote totals as follows: 

  • Paustian: 31,737
  • Maxwell: 31,288
  • Dickson: 30,513
  • Newton: 28,415
  • Kinzer: 27,377
  • Miller: 26,089
  • Write-in: 94

Jean Dickson

Jean Dickson, a lawyer specializing in workers’ compensation and appeals, also seeks a county supervisor seat.

While we don’t formally endorse her at this time, we believe there is room for Dickson in county leadership in the near future.

Dickson was elected and served for two terms as a school board member for Pleasant Valley Community Schools, ran for Bettendorf City Council, is on the board of directors for Camp Shalom and was appointed to the Bettendorf Civil Service Commission and the Scott County Examining Board.

Dickson has been regularly attending Board of Supervisors Committee of the Whole meetings since deciding to run for this position. She does her homework and is eager to go to work for county taxpayers.

She should get that chance soon.

Dickson, of Bettendorf, worked as a partner of Davenport law firm Betty Neuman & McMahon PLC before her successful run for local office.

In a Quad-City Times candidate survey, Dickson said her top priority is: “Keeping property taxes as low as possible while continuing to provide high-level quality services.”

Iowa State Rep. Ross Paustian, R-Walcott

Paustian

Paustian, a farmer from Walcott, served in the Iowa Legislature for 10 years before running for Scott County Supervisors.

Responding to the candidate survey, Paustian said his No. 1 priority would be to “find ways to lower the property tax burden on Scott County property owners." 

John Maxwell

Maxwell

Previously serving as vice-chair of the board, incumbent John Maxwell — a Donahue dairy farm owner — will embark on his second term as a Scott County Supervisor.

He's supported the county's priorities in building the Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center, a new and expanded juvenile detention facility with a second floor for flexible training space. 

“Every five years, all the department heads and elected officials get together to decide the county's strategic goals,” he said in the survey. “In 2019, we all decided our priorities would be the Youth, Justice, and Rehabilitation Center, space for Continuity of Government/Continuity of Operations and cyber security as the top leading candidates.”

Chairman Ken Beck will remain in his seat, since his second term began in January 2021. Supervisor Ken Croken, a Democrat, did not run for reelection, opting instead to run for Iowa House. Republican Supervisor Tony Knobbe is running unopposed for county treasurer. His seat, however, is not up for reelection until 2024, meaning if he's sworn into the county treasurer's office in January, he'll leave a supervisors seat vacant to be filled by appointment or special election.

Construction is starting on Scott County's new Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center, which will roughly double the capacity of the current juvenile detention center and provide space for meetings and other programming.
