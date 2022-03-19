Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra to face Nevada Democrat, Council Bluffs Libertarian in Iowa 4th District race

SIOUX CITY -- In his first re-election campaign, Iowa 4th Congressional District Rep. Randy Feenstra will face challenges from a first-time Democratic candidate and a Libertarian candidate.

Ryan Melton, a Nevada Democratic, said he filed his nomination papers with the Iowa Secretary of State's Office on Friday, the deadline for state and federal candidates to qualify for the June 7 primary ballot. Bryan Jack Holder of Council Bluffs also submitted paperwork by the deadline to have his name placed on the Nov. 8 general election ballot as a Libertarian candidate. A spokesman for the Secretary of State's office said signatures submitted by both Melton and Holder will be reviewed on Monday.

Feenstra, a former state senator from Hull, won his first U.S. House term in 2020 in a landslide against Sioux City Democrat J.D. Scholten in the staunchly Republican district. Feenstra advanced after beating longtime incumbent Steve King in a crowded GOP primary. Scholten, who narrowly lost to King in the 4th District race in 2018, is running this year for a state House District seat.

Melton, an Iowa State University graduate, works at Nationwide in Des Moines.

Holder ran as a Libertarian candidate in 2020 in Iowa's 3rd congressional district, finishing with 3.4 percent of the vote in a race in which Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne narrowly defeated Republican David Young.

As the result of redistricting last fall, the largely rural 4th District, which has been losing population, increased in size but remains the most Republican of Iowa's four congressional districts. The sprawling 4th district now covers 36 counties in western and north central Iowa, stretching from Sioux City east to Marshalltown and from the Minnesota border south to the Missouri border.

With Melton's official entrance into the race, all four members of Iowa's congressional delegation face challengers this year.

Two Sioux Cityans are running for the U.S. Senate seat held by seven-term Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley. Grassley, 88, faces a primary challenge from Jim Carlin, who opted not to run for re-election to his state Senate district that includes parts of Sioux City. Mike Franken, a retired three-star U.S. Navy admiral who moved back to his hometown of Sioux City, is seeking the Democratic nomination against two other challengers, Abby Finkenauer and Glenn Hurst. Finkenauer, a former one-term eastern Iowa congresswoman from Cedar Rapids, is generally the Democratic establishment favorite.

Like the congressional candidates, all state House and Senate candidates in Iowa are running in new districts this year due to redistricting that reflected population changes in the 2020 census.

In Sioux City, there will be a contest for a state Senate seat and one of the state House seats.

Scholten officially filed his paperwork Friday for the new House District 1, which takes in parts of Sioux City's west and north sides. No Republican filed for the seat by the deadline Friday. House District 1 is similar to the current district represented by Democratic Rep. Chris Hall, who decided not to seek another term after more than a decade in office.

State Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City, faces a challenge in the new Senate District 1 from Lawton Republican Rocky De Witt, who currently serves on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. In the new House District 2, it will be a rematch between Democratic Rep. Steve Hansen of Sioux City and Republican Bob Henderson of Sioux City.

GOP primaries

In eight heavily Republican legislative districts, no Democrats filed by Friday's deadline. The respective parties have the option of calling a special convention to nominate a candidate for the Nov. 8 general election ballot. That deadline is Aug. 24.

Three GOP incumbents, Sen. Dave Rowley of Spirit Lake, Rep. Skyler Wheeler of Orange City and Dennis Bush of Cherokee, face primary challenges.

Kendal Zylstra, a Larchwood Republican, is challenging Wheeler in the newly-drawn House District 4, which includes the cities of Sioux Center, Hull and Rock Rapids. Wheeler initially planned to run in the new House District 3, but later announced he would move to Sioux Center to avoid a potential primary with Rep. Tom Jeneary, R-Le Mars.

In House District 5, Bush will square off in a GOP primary with Zachary Dieken of Granville and Thomas Kuiper of Sibley. The newly-drawn district takes in all of O'Brien and Osceola counties and parts of Buena Vista and Cherokee counties, including the city of Cherokee.

Republican Sen. Dave Rowley of Spirit Lake, who won a special election in December over Democrat Mark Lemke to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former Sen. Zach Whiting, will face a challenge in the GOP primary in the newly-drawn Senate District 5 from Emmetsburg Republican Dave Dow. Senate District 5 includes Dickinson, Emmet, Kossuth, Palo Alto and Winnebago counties and part of Clay County.

A new senator will be elected in Senate District 3, which includes all of the counties of Buena Vista, O'Brien and Osceola as well as parts of Cherokee and Clay counties. Aurelia Republican Lynn Evans will face Storm Lake Republican Anthony LaBruna in the June primary.

In the new House District 13, a first-time Republican candidate also will be elected. Ken Carlson of Onawa and Mark Peters of Cleghorn will compete in the June GOP primary.

Below are the candidates for state legislative seats in Northwest Iowa by Friday's filing deadline, according to the Secretary of State's website.

Senate District 1: Incumbent Jackie Smith, Democrat, Sioux City; Rocky DeWitt, Republican, Lawton

Senate District 3: Lynn Evans, Republican, Aurelia; Anthony LaBruna, Republican, Storm Lake

Senate District 4: Incumbent Tim Kraayenbrink, Republican, Fort Dodge

Senate District 5: Incumbent Dave Rowley, Republican, Spirit Lake; Dave Dow, Republican, Emmetsburg

Senate District 6: Incumbent Jason Schultz, Republican, Schleswig

Senate District 7: Kevin Alons, Republican, Salix

House District 1: J.D. Scholten, Democrat, Sioux City

House District 2: Incumbent Steve Hansen, Democrat, Sioux City; Bob Henderson, Republican, Sioux City

House District 3: Incumbent Tom Jeneary, Republican, Le Mars

House District 4: Incumbent Skylar Wheeler, Republican, Orange City; Kendal Zylstra, Republican, Larchwood

House District 5: Incumbent Dennis Bush, Republican, Cherokee; Zachary Dieken, Republican, Granville, Thomas Kuiper, Republican, Sibley

House District 6: Incumbent Megan Jones, Republican, Sioux Rapids; James Eliason, Democrat, Storm Lake

House District 7: Incumbent Mike Sexton, Republican, Rockwell City

House District 10: Incumbent John Wills, Republican, Spirit Lake

House District 12: Incumbent Steve Holt, Republican, Denison

House District 13: Ken Carlson, Republican, Onawa; Mark Peters, Republican, Cleghorn

House District 14: Incumbent Jacob Bossman, Republican, Sioux City

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

