Republicans capture both open Dakota County Commissioner seats

  • 0
Brian Van Berkum

Brian Van Berkum, a South Sioux City police officer, said the work he's done as school resource officer makes him optimistic for the future of Dakota County.

 Photo courtesy of Brian Van Berkum

Election day voting scenes from Hunt and Bryant Elementary School precincts Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, 2022.

DAKOTA CITY — According to unofficial results, Dakota County voters swept two Republicans onto the Board of Commissioners Tuesday. 

Martin Hohenstein and Brian Van Berkum were the top vote getters, garnering 35.2% and 31.8% of the vote, compared to Democrats Larry Albenesius' and James Hartnett's 19.5% and 13.2%, respectively.  

Hohenstein previously served on the board from 2017 through 2021. Van Berkum is a South Sioux City police officer. 

Expanding the Dakota County Jail by 112 beds was one of the top election issues.

After cost estimates rose, in November 2021, the Dakota County Board of Commissioners, voted 3-to-2, against hiring a construction manager, which threw the plan into uncertainty.

One of those no votes belonged to Albenesius, the lone incumbent in the race. In a subsequent vote on approving a preconstruction services agreement for the jail, the Democratic candidate voted "yes." 

Hohenstein previously told The Journal he supports the expansion project in part because of the sheer need for it. Whether with the jail or with other county decisions, Hohenstein said it should be the board's top priority to carefully decide on monetary matters.

Van Berkum said he agrees with the need for the jail expansion and thinks it would be a fiscal boon.

"It would bring revenue to the county and it would help with basically everything that goes on with the county," Van Berkum previously told The Journal. 

Along with the jail, Van Berkum said he wants to see taxes lowered and more businesses recruited to the county.

+1 
Martin Hohenstein, dakota county board

Hohenstein

 Provided
City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

