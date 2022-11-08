Republicans oust Democrats for Woodbury County state legislature seats

SIOUX CITY -- Republicans ousted Democrats to represent Woodbury County for Iowa Senate District 1 and Iowa House District 2.

Voters on Tuesday elected two Republicans for their first terms in the Iowa legislature.

Unofficial results show Rocky De Witt was elected for Iowa Senate with 55 percent of the votes and Bob Henderson was elected for the Iowa House with 57 percent of the votes.

Both district represent exclusively Woodbury County residents.

Election Day results show 13,360 voters participated in the District 1 race, and 7,786 voters participated in the District 2 race.

The two Republicans replace Democrats in the state legislature. De Witt beat Jackie Smith, who was running for her second term in the Iowa Senate. De Witt received 7,693 votes while Smith received 6,254 votes.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be as decisive as it was, but it’s overwhelming, honestly, and it means the voters pay attention and it means that I’ve got a work to do,” De Witt said. "I do pay attention to what the constituents say and I want to make sure that I do for my district and this area."

Henderson, the Woodbury County GOP chair, was finally successful in his bid against incumbent Steven Hansen for the Iowa House. Henderson received 4,843 votes while Hansen received 3,598.

De Witt, of Lawton, worked for MidAmerican Energy for 22 years at the coal-fired power plant at Port Neal. He won his first term representing District 5 on the Board of Supervisors in 2016, and was re-elected two years ago.

De Witt now has to give up his seat on the county board before the next legislative session. He believes he will stay on the board until the end of the year.

“There’s just more work to do yet. We’ve still got a few items to clean up that I’d like to be a part of before I resign,” he said.

De Witt said the Legislature has made improvements on conservative issues, such as the right to life, education and the second amendment. His top priority is ensuring the state continues in this direction.

Henderson, who succeeded Suzan Stewart as the Woodbury County Republican Party chair, previously ran three unsuccessful campaigns for Iowa House District 14. In the 2020 election, Henderson lost to Hansen, 55.6 percent to 44 percent.

Henderson has said his two top priorities are tax relief and education.

Both campaigns have had attack ads, perhaps the most contentious races in the county.

Campaign ads funded by the Iowa Democratic Party and the Republican Party of Iowa have been widely circulated during the campaign with digital media commercials, mail flyers and websites.

Campaign attack ads have claimed De Witt is “double dipping” for collecting paychecks as a county supervisor and his part-time job as a courthouse security officer for the county sheriff’s office.

De Witt said he is not just “collecting a paycheck and sitting at home.”

Attack ads against Smith claimed she “loves taxes." One of the key points of the ads was that Smith “proudly supported Joe Biden’s tax and spend schemes – calling them big and bold."

The quote was from a 2021 Senate meeting where Smith spoke on the American Rescue Plan Act and its positive financial impact on small business, providing $50 billion in relief to small businesses as well as other benefits.

“[The bill] was supported by a broad, diverse and bipartisan coalition that agreed that a big, bold package was necessary to help save lives, livelihoods and main street businesses,” she said during the Senate meeting.

De Witt said he is glad the campaign is over. He said he did not like the negative campaign ads. He said voter told him they liked his positive ads that “had more of a message to them” and disliked the negative ads.

“It’s just part of the game,” he said. “It’s not easy to live through, it's tough to listen to.”

Henderson authorized an Oct. 14 attack ad accusing Hansen of "reckless spending" and "radical policies." As an example of the latter, the 15-second spot declares, in bold red lettering, "Steve Hansen supports biological males in women's sports" and shows a picture of Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer who competed at the University of Pennsylvania and grew up in Texas.

In February, Hansen voted no on House File 2416 which bans transgender women and girls from competing in girls' sports that Iowa schools offer. Thirty-seven other House Democrats joined Hansen in voting "nay.”