Republicans prepared tp represent Woodbury County in state legislature seats

SIOUX CITY – Two Republicans are now set to tackle conservative issues in the Iowa Legislature.

Rocky De Witt and Bob Henderson ousted two Democratic incumbents Tuesday in Iowa Senate District 1 and Iowa House District 2, respectively.

“It was a pretty astounding victory for everyone,” Henderson said.

Education, taxes and healthcare are just a few of the areas the pair hopes to address this coming January during the legislative session.

Election Day results show 13,977 voters participated in the District 1 race, and 8,448 voters participated in the District 2 race. De Witt was elected to the Iowa Senate with 55 percent of the vote and Henderson was elected for the Iowa House with 57 percent of the vote.

The two Republicans replace Democrats in the state legislature. De Witt beat Jackie Smith, who was running for her second term in the Iowa Senate. De Witt received 7,693 votes while Smith received 6,254 votes.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be as decisive as it was, but it’s overwhelming, honestly, and it means the voters pay attention and it means that I’ve got a work to do,” De Witt said. "I do pay attention to what the constituents say and I want to make sure that I do for my district and this area."

Henderson, the Woodbury County GOP chair, was finally successful in his bid against incumbent Steven Hansen for the Iowa House. Henderson received 4,843 votes while Hansen received 3,598.

In the three times he has run for state legislature, Henderson said he was at a high disadvantages ranging from 25 percent to 29 percent. After redistricting, he said it moved more in his favor.

“I really am appreciative of people who really voted for people who have some common sense,” Henderson said.

De Witt, of Lawton, worked for MidAmerican Energy for 22 years at the coal-fired power plant at Port Neal. He won his first term representing District 5 on the Board of Supervisors in 2016, and was re-elected two years ago.

De Witt now has to give up his seat on the county board before the next legislative session. He believes he will stay on the board until the end of the year.

“There’s just more work to do yet. We’ve still got a few items to clean up that I’d like to be a part of before I resign,” he said.

De Witt describes himself as strongly conservative -- "on a 1 to 10 scale of how conservative I am, I'd say I'm a solid 9."

"I consider myself pro-Constitution, pro-life, pro-Bible, those kinds of things," he said in a December interview with the Journal.

De Witt believes the Legislature has made improvements on conservative issues, such as the right to life, education and the second amendment. His top priority is ensuring the state continues in this direction.

He said all issues facing the Iowa Senate are important, but he wants to take into consideration what is important to him and his constituents.

Henderson, who succeeded Suzan Stewart as the Woodbury County Republican Party chair, previously ran three unsuccessful campaigns for Iowa House District 14. In the 2020 election, Henderson lost to Hansen, 55.6 percent to 44 percent.

Henderson describes himself as a conservative who also has his own principals and ideas. For example, he said he was given the opportunity multiple times to sign a pledge stating he would never raise taxes.

He said that would not make sense, as sometimes there are valid reasons to raise taxes. If someone approached him with an idea to raise taxes, his first reaction would be no, but wants to also understand the reasoning why.

If he believes it’s a good reason, he would support it.

Henderson has said his two top priorities are tax relief, education and healthcare reform.

He said there is a strong appetite in the republican state legislators to work and tax reduction and changing how taxing is operated. With an aging population in Iowa, he believes it is important to continue to cut taxes on items that impact those individuals.

Henderson, who taught for decades in public schools and colleges, said he is not focused on the funding aspect, but how the system operates. He believes the purpose of publicly supported education is to develop good citizens, “and we have not done that.”