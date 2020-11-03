Republicans sweep Woodbury County board races

Taylor also saw his race go back and forth Tuesday night. His victory was a different kind of comeback. He was first elected to the board in 2014 in District 2 and re-elected four years later, but resigned in January during a controversy over which of two homes in different districts constituted his legal residence. He got a new chance at a supervisors position in July after being selected by a special Republican County panel to be the party's nominee for District 3.

"It feels great," Taylor said of his return to the board. "I'm just really humbled and honored."

Taylor said having six years of prior service on the board made challenging the incumbent Pottebaum, who was seeking a second term, an easier task.

"I was working as hard as I could to make the case (to voters) on my record," Taylor said. "I could point to things I've been able to accomplish."