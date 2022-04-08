Ryan Melton, Democratic candidate for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, announces virtual event

Next month, the Democratic candidate for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District is holding a virtual event with party members.

On May 4, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ryan Melton will chat with the Heart of Iowa Democrats who represent the counties of: Benton, Iowa, Marshall, Poweshiek and Tama. Per an event notice, Melton is running to "preserve democracy."

"Through preserving our democratic institutions, he feels we are best able to fight for those that need advocacy the most," the notice said.

Melton, an Iowa State University graduate, works at Nationwide in Des Moines in a leadership role.

According to the event posting, anyone interested in attending has to register in advance through "heartofiowadems.com" and will receive a Zoom link a day prior to the chat.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

