Scott County absentee recount underway Tuesday

A recount of absentee ballots is underway Tuesday in Scott County after a 470-vote discrepancy in absentee totals was found last week.

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins told a room full of observers, journalists and elections officials that the county is hoping to finish the partial recount by the end of the day and plans to post results online once finished and reconciled.

Two close local races — one for a Davenport Iowa House seat separated by 29 votes and another for County Recorder separated by 173 votes — could be affected by the recount, but it's not expected to affect statewide races.

More than 23,000 absentee ballots filled 10 sealed boxes stacked in an upper-floor room of the Scott County Administrative building to be recounted Tuesday morning.

Three members of a county elections board opened the seal on the boxes and fed piles of ballots into machines.

The whirring of ballots being counted served as background noise over the conversations of roughly 30 observers, including candidates of narrow races and political party members.

Being counted were all of Scott County's absentee ballots — votes cast at satellite early voting locations, at the county auditors' office, ballots cast by mail, from health care facilities, and from those stationed overseas.

The Iowa Secretary of State tweeted late Thursday last week, calling for a recount of Scott County's absentee-vote totals because of a tabulation error. Friday afternoon, Tompkins issued a press release that said an initial staff evaluation found a 470-ballot discrepancy in the vote totals. Tompkins said her staff found the discrepancy and she contacted the state office for guidance.

Tuesday morning, Tompkins told supervisors that 470 ballots weren't counted by the machines, but county staff weren't sure why.

"I can tell you that the number of envelopes that went into the room, and the number of ballots that left the room match. The number that went through the machine does not," Tompkins said. "I couldn't tell you if it was a machine that jammed and something happened, or if there was a stack of ballots that unfortunately didn't make it through the machine. And that is why we're doing the recount."

Tompkins said there were no immediate plans to do any by-hand recounting.

Earlier Tuesday, Scott County Supervisors unanimously approved conducting the recount, which was brought to a vote on advice from County Attorney Mike Walton. The supervisors will meet again Wednesday at 8 a.m. to vote to accept any changes in results.

Scott County Democrats critical of election handling

During the supervisors meeting, Democratic supervisor and state representative-elect Ken Croken criticized Tompkins' handling of the election.

He pointed to the 470-ballot discrepancy as well as an incident in which 47 voters in a Davenport precinct were given the wrong ballots.

In the latter, two races were affected, meaning those 47 voters weren't able to vote in an uncontested state senate race nor a state representative race where Croken prevailed with more than 70% of the vote.

"There are 47 people who went to the polls intending to vote for their state senator and representative and who were denied that opportunity," Croken said.

Tompkins said the state's guidance was to remake the 47 ballots, meaning the election workers of both parties filled out those voters' choices on new, correct ballots and left the state representative and senator fields blank. The voting machine rejected the original ballots.

Tompkins said the incident was "unfortunate" but it had been dealt with, and didn't impact competitive races.

Asked whether those 47 voters were contacted, Tompkins told supervisors: "We are not able to match a ballot to a person once they get put into the machine, or the person — that voter — walks away."

Republican Ken Beck, the chair of the board, pointed to other historical recounts. In 2020, Scott County Supervisors certified the county's recount in the narrow race between Rita Hart and Mariannette Miller-Meeks despite an unexplained absentee ballot total, with the recount board tallying 131 more absentee ballots than the Scott County Auditor's post-election canvass. Democrat Roxanna Moritz was the county auditor at that time.

Cindy Winckler, the unopposed Democratic candidate for state senate in that precinct argued that Tompkins should've notified the public of the error and made an effort to contact those 47 voters who were given the wrong ballot.

Tompkins said voters left the precinct before election workers discovered the ballot had been rejected.

Winckler also accused the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office of disparate treatment in the way it is handling a ballot issue in Linn County, where the county auditor’s office erroneously left an election for a supervisor off the ballot in one precinct, affecting hundreds of ballots. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller is a Democrat who unsuccessfully ran against Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate in the Nov. 8 election.

Winckler argues the Secretary of State’s Office has been more lenient in its public statements of the Scott County ballot issue compared to the ballot issue in Linn County.

“It’s different even with the verbiage coming from the Secretary of State,” she said. “It’s not as tough or consistently critical of Scott County as they are of Linn County.”

Pate issued public statements on social media on Election Day drawing attention to and chiding the Linn County Auditor’s Office for a “very serious oversight that has taken away the ability of voters to make their voice heard on who their next County Supervisor will be,” but made no similar public statements about the ballot issues in Scott County.

Pate tweeted: “Thanks to the checks and balances we have in place, we discovered an error in the tabulation of Scott County's absentee ballot numbers. I'm calling on the county to conduct an administrative recount ASAP. We will ensure the integrity of Iowa's elections is maintained.”

But the Secretary of State's Office says it is sending both counties a letter of inquiry, the purpose of which is to get a report when alleged issues occur in the county, according to an office spokesperson.

As it did with Linn County, the Iowa Secretary of State’s office will send a letter of inquiry to the Scott County auditor about the absentee-ballot counting issue, and has been in touch with the Scott County Attorney and the Iowa Attorney General, a spokesperson for the state office told the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

Two Scott County races close

In two Scott County races, unofficial results released Tuesday night showed candidates were separated by a slim margin.

In House District 81, representing the northwest quadrant of Davenport, Republican Luana Stoltenberg led Democrat Craig Cooper by 29 votes on election night. Neither is an incumbent lawmaker.

Scott County Recorder, Rita Vargas, a 20-year incumbent Democrat, was 173 votes ahead of her Republican challenger, Michele Darland, on election night.

Vargas was the only Democrat to prevail in a competitive race in Scott County, according to unofficial election night results.

Cedar Rapids Gazette reporter Tom Barton contributed to this report.