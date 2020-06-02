Sheehan wins GOP nomination for Woodbury County sheriff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Republicans decided to go outside the sheriff's office to choose their nominee for the position.

Former Sioux City police officer Chad Sheehan received 60 percent of the vote in Tuesday's primary election, defeating Sheriff's Maj. Todd Wieck, a 30-year veteran of the department, 6,298-4,097.

Results are unofficial.

With no Democrats filing for the office, Sheehan appears to be in line to succeed Sheriff Dave Drew, who is not seeking re-election.

Sheehan said he did not know what to expect heading into election day, and the decisive margin of victory was humbling.

"I felt like we had done a lot in the campaign to set us up for success," said Sheehan, 47, who retired from the Sioux City Police Department and is president of Sheehan Strategic Solutions, a consulting company that provides training to survive active shooter incidents and workplace violence.

He said he will bring a fresh perspective to the office.

"I think a lot of people know I have a lot of new ideas and a clear vision of taking the sheriff's office to the next level. I think that resonated with citizens," he said.