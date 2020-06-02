Sheehan wins GOP nomination for Woodbury County sheriff

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Republicans decided to go outside the sheriff's office to choose their nominee for the position.
Former Sioux City police officer Chad Sheehan received 60 percent of the vote in Tuesday's primary election, defeating Sheriff's Maj. Todd Wieck, a 30-year veteran of the department, 6,298-4,097.
Results are unofficial.
With no Democrats filing for the office, Sheehan appears to be in line to succeed Sheriff Dave Drew, who is not seeking re-election.
Sheehan said he did not know what to expect heading into election day, and the decisive margin of victory was humbling.
"I felt like we had done a lot in the campaign to set us up for success," said Sheehan, 47, who retired from the Sioux City Police Department and is president of Sheehan Strategic Solutions, a consulting company that provides training to survive active shooter incidents and workplace violence.
He said he will bring a fresh perspective to the office.
"I think a lot of people know I have a lot of new ideas and a clear vision of taking the sheriff's office to the next level. I think that resonated with citizens," he said.
Overall voting in Woodbury County was high, helped by the return of 13,219 absentee ballots, the result of a statewide push for voters to cast their ballots early by mail in an effort to protect election workers from being exposed to the novel coronavirus.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Woodbury County Auditor and election commissioner Pat Gill opened only five of the usual 44 polling precincts. He said lines were steady at sites in Sergeant Bluff and Long Lines Family Rec Center in Sioux City.
Gill said three people in line to vote at Riverside Elementary School in Sioux City left without casting a ballot after a voter became upset and refused to comply with poll workers' requests to wear a face mask as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus.
"The guy was challenging other folks for wearing masks. He was pretty adamant about it," said Gill, who wasn't present but received the report from poll workers.
The Woodbury County Courthouse, normally open on election night for candidates, citizens and media to watch the posting of election results, was closed to ensure the security of election workers as they processed the ballot tallies. County officials were concerned after protesters rallying for equal treatment of minorities by police in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis had gathered the two previous nights outside the Sioux City Police headquarters a block away. Police arrested 13 people early Monday morning after protesters threw rocks at officers. A protest on Monday night did not result in any arrests.
