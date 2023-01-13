Signatures tipped Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill off to possible voter fraud involving Woodbury County Supervisor's wife

SIOUX CITY — Prior to the 2020 general election, a Woodbury County voter attending Iowa State University visited the Iowa Secretary of State Office's website to request an absentee ballot.

After entering her voter identification information, the student was informed she'd already voted. The same thing happened to her brother, also an ISU student.

Both called Woodbury County Auditor and Election Commissioner Pat Gill to report that someone had cast ballots in their name.

Gill's office reviewed the signatures on the students' absentee requests that had been submitted before the general election, then compared them with those on absentee requests filed in the students' names before the primary. All four forms appeared to have been signed by the same person.

"Those ballots during the primary, that stepped it up for me," Gill said at a Friday press conference.

Gill said both the Secretary of State and then-Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings advised him to report the incident to the FBI. Gill's report touched off an FBI investigation that came to light Thursday, when Kim Phuong Taylor, the wife of Republican Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, was arrested on 52 counts of election fraud. She has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial in federal court in Sioux City in March.

The indictment alleges Kim Taylor fraudulently filled out absentee ballot requests and voter registration forms and cast absentee ballots on behalf of others during Taylor's unsuccessful run for Congress in the 2020 primary election and his election to the county board in that fall's general election.

Kim Taylor's name had been linked to suspicious election activity before.

Gill said he had received complaints about her during previous elections. Her husband successfully ran for the Iowa House in 2010 and lost his re-election bid in 2012. He was elected to the county board in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018. Gill didn't say what years he received complaints about Taylor, but said he dismissed them because many candidates and their spouses go door to door during campaigns seeking support.

Taylor did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday and Friday. His wife's attorney also has declined to comment on the charges.

The night of the 2020 primary election, Gill saw compelling evidence someone was casting fraudulent ballots.

Election workers who were processing absentee ballots and tallying write-in votes found several ballots in which the handwriting appeared similar. Jeremy Taylor received numerous write-in votes for county board and county auditor in the election.

"You could tell by looking at them they were all filled out by the same person," Gill said.

Because the ballots had already been fed though the scanner, they had been separated from the voter's affidavit, so it was impossible to tell who had submitted the ballots, so Gill was unable to take action.

When processing absentee ballots during the fall general election, workers noticed similar-looking signatures on affidavits as they opened the envelopes containing the ballots.

"The staff told me there were a lot of signatures coming in on affidavits that looked like they were signed by the same person," Gill said. "There were quite a few," but he didn't count how many.

Gill said his office provided FBI investigators with all the suspicious ballots, absentee request affidavits and voter registration forms. The FBI didn't seek records from previous elections, he said.

The FBI investigation continues, and a Justice Department official on Friday declined to comment on it.

Gill said he couldn't give an opinion if the actions affected the outcome of any races.

In Jeremy Taylor's primary challenge of Iowa 4th District Rep. Steve King, Taylor received 18.5% of the votes cast in Woodbury County, far behind Randy Feenstra and King. District-wide, Feenstra won the primary with 37,329 votes, King received 29,366 and Taylor was a distant third with 6,418.

County Republicans that summer nominated Taylor to run for county board against incumbent Democrat Marty Pottebaum in November, and Taylor won election by nearly 2,000 votes.

Taylor had resigned from the board earlier in the year after Gill determined he could no longer hold office because he was not living at the address listed on his voter registration and was living outside his district, violating a state law requiring county supervisors to live in the district in which they are registered to vote.

According to the indictment, Kim Taylor, whom Jeremy Taylor met while teaching in Vietnam, approached Sioux City residents with Vietnamese backgrounds who had limited ability to read and understand English and offered to help them vote. She is accused of signing absentee ballot request forms for residents who were not present or told residents they could sign the forms for other family members, a violation of the registration affidavit in which applicants swear they are the person named on the form. In some cases, the indictment said, Taylor filled out the ballot and signed the accompanying affidavits for people who were not present or telling family members they could sign on their behalf. She then delivered the ballots to the auditor's office.

Gill on Friday recalled a few occasions when he observed Kim Taylor dropping ballots in a drop box outside the courthouse and saw Jeremy Taylor sitting in their car waiting for her. Kim Taylor voted her own ballots in both elections.

Though Jeremy Taylor has not been charged, speculation swirls about his future on the county board.

Board chairman Matthew Ung, a Republican, said he received a call Friday morning from a county resident asking him to fire Taylor. Ung said board members can't remove fellow supervisors.

Ung said he's spoken with Taylor about the allegations, and it's up to Taylor to address them.

"He has every right to speak for himself," Ung said. "It will no doubt impact the work of the board as we navigate one of the most challenging budgets in years."

Ung said the board agenda at each weekly meeting provides time for supervisors to raise concerns. Time also is allotted for members of the public to address the board or individual supervisors about any issue. The next board meeting is 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the courthouse basement.

According to Iowa Code section 66, an elected county official may be removed from office by a district court judge after hearing evidence after receiving a petition for removal. The code says the county attorney must file the petition when it involves a county official.

Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis said he hadn't received any communications from the board or the public about Taylor's status on the board. Loomis, who was elected this past November, said he's not familiar with the process to remove a board member, but noted Taylor currently faces no charges.

"That bridge will get crossed when it needs to be crossed," Loomis said. "I can't comment on what-ifs."

After redistricting in the wake of the 2020 census, Taylor now represents District 5 and currently serves as the board's vice chairman. He's up for re-election in 2024.

As for the election process, Gill said the system of checks and balances in place caught the fraudulent activity that led to the investigation.

"I want to make sure people understand the system works," he said.

Voter fraud also is rare, Gill said, noting he'd seen few cases during his 26 years overseeing the county's elections.

His assessment matches what experts have observed nationwide.

"Voter fraud and election fraud are both incredibly rare," said Sean Morales-Doyle, director of the voting rights program at the Brennan Center for Justice, a New York-based nonpartisan law and policy think-tank.

It's typical, Morales-Doyle said, for a defendant to be charged with one count for every vote impacted, so it's not uncommon to see an individual charged with multiple counts, as Kim Taylor has been, though her total is uncommonly high.

"Someone being charged with 52 counts is rare," Morales-Doyle said. "It rarely happens because it's hard to run a scheme that will impact a large number of votes."