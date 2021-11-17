State Sen. Jackie Smith of Sioux City announces re-election campaign in new district

SIOUX CITY -- Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City, announced Wednesday she will seek a second four-year term in the Iowa Senate.

Smith currently represents Iowa Senate District 7 which covers Sioux City's northside and westside neighborhoods as well as some rural areas of northern Woodbury County. However, in 2022 she will be running in the newly-drawn Senate District 1 which has boundaries similar to her current district.

"I am running for re-election to continue my work for Sioux City’s middle-class families," Smith said in a press release. "I believe hard work deserves fair pay, and I ran for State Senate in 2018 to be a voice for working Iowans."

Smith, a businesswoman and former member of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, defeated then-Sen. Rick Bertrand, R-Sioux City, in the 2018 election. Smith is a member of the Senate agriculture, appropriations, education and transportation committees.

Though the 2022 primary in Iowa is months away, candidates across the state have started declared their intention to run for office in Senate and House seats. State legislators recently approved a new set of maps that account for population changes recorded in the 2020 census.

The current Senate District 1, which covers Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, Osceola, and Palo Alto counties, had been represented by Sen. Zach Whiting, R-Spirit Lake, though he announced in late-October that he was resigning his seat to take a job in Texas with the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

Earlier this month, Iowa Sen. Craig Williams decided against running for re-election after the newly constituted Senate District 6 put him in the same area as fellow Republican Sen. Jason Schultz.

