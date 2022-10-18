Subdistrict 1: Gary Hellerich

Age: 78

Address: 2854 County Road A, Valparaiso

Occupation: Agriculture producer

Political party: Republican

Website: None

What experience in public office, civic/professional organizations or other areas helps qualify you as a candidate for this office?

* Lower Platte South NRD board of directors, six years

* Oak Creek Township Board, 15 years

* Lancaster County Farm Bureau member, 22 years

* American and Nebraska Soybean Association Board of Directors, 12 years

What do you feel are the top three natural resource issues in the Lower Platte South NRD?

1. Provide drinking water to people within the boundaries of the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District.

2. Provide for protection from excess water runoff during severe rain/snow melting events.

3. Provide for protection of our greatest God-given resource, our soil.

Should the Lower Platte South NRD continue to work with landowners to protect unique resources, such as native prairies and wetlands, by entering into perpetual conservation easements?

The Lower Platte South NRD should continue to use perpetual conservation easement where necessary for soil and water management within our district.

Extreme weather events, such as flooding and drought are becoming more common. What can the Lower Platte South NRD do to help the district be more resilient to extreme weather events?

We need to encourage landowners to implement conservation practices through education and observation forums. This should include the latest information on the use of cover crops.