Subdistrict 3: Annette Thompson

Age: 68

Address: 4926 Greenwood St.

Occupation: Retired

Political party: Democrat

Website: None

What do you feel are the top three natural resource issues in the Lower Platte South NRD?

* Water scarcity. Increased usage and drought will require deeper drilling to reach the aquifer and/or a new source. Conserving and protecting water supply is critical for future sustainability.

* Community connections. We are stronger when we come together to work toward common goals. Solutions require listening and harnessing the perspectives and disciplines of all our stakeholders.

* Impacts of growth. Additional impervious surfaces has impacted pollutant levels in stormwater runoff. Implementing solutions will protect both waterways and wildlife.

Should the Lower Platte South NRD continue to work with landowners to protect unique resources, such as native prairies and wetlands, by entering into perpetual conservation easements?

Yes. Wetlands are nature’s water filters. The plants, soil and bacteria help clean water before we drink it. They act as a sponge during major rain or flood events. Native prairies and wetlands are home to many species, reduce erosion and provides space to explore, bird watch or walk. Partnering with citizens to manage easements near these areas has proven to be both beneficial and effective.

Extreme weather events, such as flooding and drought are becoming more common. What can the Lower Platte South NRD do to help the district be more resilient to extreme weather events?

Resiliency and sustainability. Minimizing the effects of flooding can be improved by installing green infrastructure at different scales, from bioswales to streamside buffers. Conservation efforts have a cumulative impact on water supply and can reduce the outcome of drought.

What experience in public office, civic/professional organizations or other areas helps qualify you as a candidate for this office?

I worked for the Lancaster County Youth Services Center for nearly 25 years. During my tenure I was appointed as the deputy director. After retiring I have volunteered in various places. I currently serve on the board at the Lincoln Bike Kitchen.