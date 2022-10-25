'The heart of America still runs through Iowa' Nikki Haley campaigns for state, congressional Republican candidates in Davenport

With two weeks until Election Day, Nikki Haley rallied Republicans in Davenport Tuesday, pointing to stubborn inflation rates and a recent report of dropped national test scores as reasons to rally around the GOP.

Haley, former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador for two years during the Trump administration, has made several trips to the Hawkeye State, fueling speculation she may seek the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nomination. Haley campaigned for Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Davenport in June.

On Tuesday, Haley noted Iowa's budget surpluses under Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' leadership, the Legislature enacting a ban on transgender girls playing high school girls sports, and avoiding pandemic-era lockdowns in schools and businesses as evidence "the heart of America still runs through Iowa because of Gov. Kim Reynolds."

"She gave you full choice. She's pushed back on the Biden administration," Haley said of the governor. "She hasn't asked for an ounce of credit. She kept you open. And every day she fights for you."

Student exam scores released this week showed setbacks in reading and math since before the pandemic, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

Nationally, 26% of eighth graders were proficient in math, down from 36% in 2019.

In Iowa, that statistic also dropped from 33% in 2019 to 28% in 2022.

Reynolds is running against Democrat Deidre DeJear, who's argued the state should fund its K-12 schools at a higher rate in order to improve student outcomes, rather than pushing for funding for families to attend private schools. This last year, the Legislature increased K-12 funding by 2.5%.

A recent Mediacom/Des Moines Register Iowa Poll showed incumbent Reynolds with a 17-point lead over DeJear.

Haley pointed behind her at Tuesday's event to the Republican candidate for attorney general, Brenna Bird, and emphasized her election would help the Reynolds administration accomplish their goals.

Incumbent Attorney General Tom Miller, "... is fighting her (Reynolds) on everything she's doing for you," Haley said. "When we get Brenna in office, you're gonna have a duo that is fighting for you every day and winning over and over again."

The governor also referred to candidate Bird, saying, "This is going to sound a little selfish, but I have a personal ask: I truly, truly need my own attorney general to represent you."

Democrats have criticized Reynolds for her rhetoric on wanting her "own" attorney general, saying the elected office is designed for accountability.

In an Iowa poll released on Tuesday, Tom Miller led Bird by 16 percentage points. Forty-nine percent of likely voters said they'd vote for Miller, compared to 33% who said they'd back Bird.

Bird told reporters after the event that the poll, which was conducted Oct. 9-12, does not reflect what she described as momentum from the past two weeks. She pointed to endorsements from 74 of Iowa's 99 county sheriffs.

Miller is the country's longest-serving attorney general.

Early voting has already started in Iowa. Election Day is Nov. 8.

“Iowans have a proven track record of electing strong women leaders, and there’s no better place to kick-start our Women on a Mission tour than in the Hawkeye state,” said Annie Dickerson, founder and chair of Winning For Women Action Fund. “We’re excited to be on the road with a terrific lineup of powerhouses to help give our women a final push in the lead up to Election Day.”