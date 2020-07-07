Woodbury County absentee voters showing up at polls during special election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Some Woodbury County voters apparently have forgotten they voted via absentee ballot in today's special election to fill a vacant seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Woodbury County Auditor/Recorder and Election Commissioner Pat Gill said that as of 11 a.m., more than 100 people showed up at polls to vote, only to learn that they had already cast an absentee ballot. The confusion has led to a flood of calls to his office from precinct election workers.

Gill said the confusion likely stems from the postponement of the election by nearly three months. The election to fill the seat vacated by Republican Jeremy Taylor, who resigned in January over residency issues, was initially scheduled for April 14.

Because of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Gill's office in March encouraged voters to vote early and sent out absentee ballot request forms to all active registered voters.

More than 10,000 voters submitted requests, and more than 8,000 of those ballot were returned. On March 20, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate postponed the election because of the pandemic and rescheduled it for July 7.