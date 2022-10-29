Woodbury County Attorney's race features experienced incumbent, challenger

SIOUX CITY — There might not be another contest on this year’s ballot matching two candidates as familiar with the office they are seeking — and each other — as the race for Woodbury County Attorney.

Incumbent Patrick “PJ” Jennings, a Democrat, has held the position for 16 years and is seeking a fifth term. His challenger, Republican James Loomis, has been an assistant Woodbury County attorney for 19 years.

Both are familiar with the office’s inner workings and the importance of partnering with law enforcement and other agencies to prosecute offenders. Loomis said he would improve the office’s engagement with law enforcement and elected officials from all corners of the county.

“It’s not that the county attorney’s office isn’t serving people, I want the county attorney’s office to serve people better,” Loomis said. “I don’t think those things have been done well enough. It’s easy to focus on Sioux City, but a lot of towns in Woodbury County feel slighted.”

Loomis has pledged to meet monthly with the county’s police chiefs and sheriff to discuss issues and concerns. He also plans to attend city council meetings throughout the county to hear concerns from people living in those communities.

It’s an expansion of his practice of meeting regularly with Sioux City police investigators and officers to answer questions and see if he can be of help with their cases. It’s helped him build trust, he said, and has led to more than 100 active and retired law enforcement officers endorsing him.

“In my time as an assistant county attorney, I’ve seen that works. I know that works because that’s what I’ve been doing,” said Loomis, 45, a Winterset, Iowa, native who now lives near Bronson.

When he took office in 2006, Jennings said, he heard criticism, some of it deserved, that the county attorney’s office wasn’t responsive to law enforcement and other community partners such as social service agencies and community organizations. He said he’s continually worked to improve the office’s relationships with everyone.

“On a weekly basis I’m getting a note from one of our community partners thanking someone in our office for their help,” Jennings said. “I would reject the notion I don’t have a relationship with law enforcement. We have an open door. They can come in and visit any time.”

Jennings said he’s worked on projects that benefit all of Woodbury County. His office was involved in the rewrite of the School Threat Prevention Guide, which applies to the whole county. He hopes to see expansion of Sioux City’s Handle With Care Program, a program he helped facilitate in which police officers identify children who witness violence and notify school officials to watch for signs of behavioral changes so counselors can step in, to all of Woodbury County.

“I keep the communication lines open. There is always going to be a push and pull of what can we do better,” said Jennings, 58, who lives in Sergeant Bluff and began working in the county attorney’s office in 2000, after graduating from the University of South Dakota School of Law.

If re-elected, Jennings said he’d like to add an investigator’s position to his office, someone who can help attorneys find and keep in touch with witnesses and serve subpoenas, freeing police officers and sheriff’s deputies from those tasks. He’d also like to add a second civil attorney to help handle the growing number of time-consuming mental health committal cases and postconviction relief petitions filed by defendants who have been convicted, allowing prosecutors more time to focus on their current cases.

Jennings said he plans to continue to educate himself about human trafficking so the county attorney’s office can be an effective partner with local, state and federal authorities in identifying and prosecuting those crimes.

Loomis wants to see prosecutors able to bring stronger cases to trial. He said meeting often with law enforcement can build trusting relationships in which officers are comfortable working with prosecutors and seeking help when investigating cases, even if they don’t like the advice they receive.

“The crux of it is you are developing the best case possible so you can develop the best case to move forward,” said Loomis, who joined the county attorney’s office after graduating from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2003. “As I look at what the county attorney’s office needs to do to move forward, I think I’m the best equipped for it. I’ve got experience. I’ve been doing many of these things for years.”

Jennings said he offers voters the chance to continue the work being done by the county attorney’s office and its commitment to the community.

“I’ve proven that I’m successful at doing this job, and I’ve been successful at this job for 16 years,” he said. “Change just for change isn’t necessarily a good thing.”