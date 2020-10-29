Woodbury County board incumbent De Witt faces challenge from Erickson-Puttmann

"My goal is that Woodbury County residents get the services that they need," she said.

De Witt said the county has not cut off services to its residents.

"The money was not shut off, it was reduced, yes," he said.

De Witt said one of the board's biggest achievements during his first term was the March passage of a $50 million bond issue to build a new law enforcement center that will house up to 450 inmates, nearly doubling the capacity of the current jail.

"That is a major accomplishment. It's huge for the county," said De Witt, a member of the three-person Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority, a group of county and city representatives formed to oversee the bond referendum because state law requires bond elections for public authorities only require a simple majority to pass rather than the 60 percent level most bond issues require.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Erickson-Puttmann said there are a number of unanswered questions about the Law Enforcement Center Authority and what its role will be in the future funding and operation of the jail and law enforcement center.

"I don't think people understand at this point what the role of that authority is," she said.