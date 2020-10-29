Woodbury County board incumbent De Witt faces challenge from Erickson-Puttmann

SIOUX CITY -- Finishing his first term on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, Rocky De Witt has four years of experience in helping shape county budgets aimed at keeping taxes in check.
His opponent for the District 5 seat, Patty Erickson-Puttmann, is no stranger to county government, serving as Woodbury County's social services coordinator for more than 29 years before her resignation in 2019.
Both tout experience in their appeals to voters still undecided ahead of Tuesday's election.
"I like to think we've come a long way on this board to lower the tax levy. There's just been a lot of hard work to keep that levy down," said De Witt, a Republican from Lawton.
A Democrat from Pierson, Erickson-Puttmann said that through her work for the county and with the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council prior to that, she has more than 30 years of working with local, state and federal government agencies.
"I just think the board is lacking experience, honesty and integrity, and I wanted to address those things," she said.
As the former social services coordinator, Erickson-Puttmann takes added interest in the county's provision of mental health services. The county in 2019 left the Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disability Services agency for the Rolling Hills Community Services Region. Erickson-Puttmann said 200 people lost services, including medications, because of the switch and a county decision not to pay for non-mandated services.
"My goal is that Woodbury County residents get the services that they need," she said.
De Witt said the county has not cut off services to its residents.
"The money was not shut off, it was reduced, yes," he said.
De Witt said one of the board's biggest achievements during his first term was the March passage of a $50 million bond issue to build a new law enforcement center that will house up to 450 inmates, nearly doubling the capacity of the current jail.
"That is a major accomplishment. It's huge for the county," said De Witt, a member of the three-person Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority, a group of county and city representatives formed to oversee the bond referendum because state law requires bond elections for public authorities only require a simple majority to pass rather than the 60 percent level most bond issues require.
Erickson-Puttmann said there are a number of unanswered questions about the Law Enforcement Center Authority and what its role will be in the future funding and operation of the jail and law enforcement center.
"I don't think people understand at this point what the role of that authority is," she said.
De Witt said the authority is a conduit between the county, city and contractors building the law enforcement center. It will exist for 20 years and make sure maintenance is kept up. The jail will be operated by the county.
"There are no unanswered questions," De Witt said. "This is not some great mystery."
Both Erickson-Puttmann and De Witt said they wanted to see a plan for an estimated $12 million in maintenance needed at the historic Woodbury County Courthouse.
"It's a can that's been kicked down the road," De Witt said.
Erickson-Puttmann questioned De Witt, a part-time courthouse security officer employed by the sheriff's office, for voting on certain issues involving the sheriff's office, saying it could be viewed as a conflict of interest.
De Witt defended his votes, saying, "I do not believe I've had votes that are conflicts of interest."
In January 2019, Erickson-Puttmann reached a $182,000 settlement of a sexual discrimination and retaliation lawsuit related to her tenure as the county's social services coordinator. Among the allegations Erickson-Puttmann made in her lawsuit were that current and former county officials cut her salary because she had filed a state civil rights complaint about her treatment. The settlement ended Erickson-Puttmann's employment with the county, and she thought about running for county board.
"It's something that I've considered for a long time," she said.
De Witt said he's proud of the county's plan to borrow $10 million to rebuild the gravel depth on nearly 800 miles of county roads. It's one of the many important issues the county has addressed recently.
"The past four to six years has seen enormously better planning and better leadership," he said.
