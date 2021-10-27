Woodbury County courthouse open Saturday for absentee voting

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Courthouse will be open Saturday for in-person, absentee voting in advance of Tuesday's city/school elections.
The Woodbury County Auditor's office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Any Woodbury County voter can vote Saturday, including eligible voters who currently are not registered but can prove their identity and residency through documentation or have a registered voter of the same precinct attest for them.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
