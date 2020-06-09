Woodbury County election audit finds no discrepancies

SIOUX CITY -- A post-election audit found no discrepancies in Woodbury County ballot results tallied during last week's primary election.
A hand count of ballots from a randomly chosen voting precinct Tuesday morning mirrored the numbers calculated by voting machines the night of the June 2 primary, Woodbury County auditor and election commissioner Pat Gill said.
"Everything matched up perfectly," Gill said.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has the discretion to order an audit after any election, and he chose to do so after a primary in which a record number of Iowans cast ballots. The secretary of state's office randomly chooses a precinct in each county in which election officials must hand-count ballots to determine that voting machines had been programmed and were counting votes properly on election night.
"It's to check machines. It has no voter fraud implication," Gill said.
Gill said the 84 ballots cast by Precinct 16 voters were audited. Because Woodbury County consolidated its 44 voting precincts into five polling sites in an effort to limit the potential exposure of voters and election workers to COVID-19, Gill said the ballots first had to be separated from others cast at the Long Lines Rec Center, where Precinct 16 residents, who usually vote at Trimble United Methodist Church, cast their ballots.
Gill said he was pleased to see that voting equipment performed the way it's designed. When Pate first began requesting election audits, Gill said he thought it was a waste of time. But with more voters nowadays voicing suspicions of election results, whether warranted or not, Gill said he's happy to perform the audits.
"I think it's a good way to install some credibility back with elections," he said.
Had Tuesday's count not matched the election night numbers, the county could have been required to do a recount of all the county's ballots.
That would have been a lengthy task, considering 16,787 Woodbury County voters cast ballots, a county record for a primary election, surpassing the previous high of 16,652 in 1994.
Several high-profile races contributed to record numbers statewide as did a sharp increase in the number of citizens who voted via absentee ballot. Because of COVID-19 pandemic concerns, Pate mailed absentee ballot applications to every Iowa voter, urging them to vote absentee rather than at the polls.
As a result, more than 500,000 Iowans voted, more than 420,000 of them via absentee ballot.
