Woodbury County election audit finds no discrepancies

SIOUX CITY -- A post-election audit found no discrepancies in Woodbury County ballot results tallied during last week's primary election.

A hand count of ballots from a randomly chosen voting precinct Tuesday morning mirrored the numbers calculated by voting machines the night of the June 2 primary, Woodbury County auditor and election commissioner Pat Gill said.

"Everything matched up perfectly," Gill said.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has the discretion to order an audit after any election, and he chose to do so after a primary in which a record number of Iowans cast ballots. The secretary of state's office randomly chooses a precinct in each county in which election officials must hand-count ballots to determine that voting machines had been programmed and were counting votes properly on election night.

"It's to check machines. It has no voter fraud implication," Gill said.