Woodbury County GOP Chair Bob Henderson announces run for Iowa House seat

LAWTON, Iowa -- New district, another campaign.

On Tuesday, Woodbury County GOP Chairman Bob Henderson announced his 2022 candidacy for Iowa House District 2.

Henderson, who succeeded Suzan Stewart as Republican chair for the county, previously ran three unsuccessful campaigns for Iowa House District 14. Now that the legislative area Henderson calls home has been shuffled, due to state-level redistricting, the former community college instructor is feeling better about his chances in a fourth electoral bid.

"I think the district is more favorable to me, politically. It’s far more rural, which I enjoy," Henderson said while on his way to a campaign event in the Lawton. The town of less than 1,000 people is fully within the new District 2, as are northern and eastern portions of Sioux City and the townships of Concord and Banner.

Democratic Rep. Steve Hansen lives in the newly-drawn District 2. In the 2020 election, Henderson lost to Hansen, 55.6 percent to 44.0 percent, in the current-House District 14.

According to Henderson, who taught for decades in public schools and has lived in the Sioux City-area since 1989, two of his biggest priorities, if elected, would be tax relief and education.

In regard to the former, Henderson said the state legislature should be looking for ways to get Iowa's budget surplus back into the hands of residents. "The most efficient way and best way is to do it through income tax relief. We’ve had a pretty robust economy so that needs to get back to our taxpayers," he said. And though Henderson noted the state's economy is in good shape, he did say neighboring South Dakota has an economic advantage over Iowa as it has no state income tax. Henderson said the difference is enough to lure businesses from Sioux City over to South Dakota.

As for education, Henderson, who has a master's degree in mathematics and a doctorate in educational administration and policy study, said there's much to be done. "A fundamental change in our education system should be for us to get back to developing good citizens," he said before adding that that focus shouldn't be at odds with academic subjects but work in tandem with them.

Outside of teaching, Henderson has also done musical directing for two Sioux City churches and worked for Sen. Chuck Grassley as a regional director. He said that one thing he's come to appreciate about the area, in all of the various capacities he's served it, is the blend of rural and urban.

"I was just talking to someone the other day who is not from Sioux City who said: That’s really a nice city. It’s big but it’s still kind of small town America. And we’ve enjoyed that," Henderson said.

"We’ve enjoyed the changes that have come in the past 30 years and that’s been done under pretty good leadership. I suspect my wife and I will not be those who, upon further retirement, move to a warmer climate."

