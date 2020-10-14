Woodbury County launches new elections website

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County has launched a new website containing election information.

The site, https://elections.woodburycountyiowa.gov, will be easier to navigate and find information about voter registration, requesting an absentee ballot, finding your polling site and other topics, said Pat Gill, Woodbury County Auditor and election commissioner. The site is also more mobile friendly.

"We've been working for some time on ways to improve displaying information about elections on our Woodbury County site. We believe that voters will find everything they need in a user-friendly format at this site," Gill said in a news release.

The site also includes candidate lists and results from past elections.

It can also be accessed from the county's official website at www.woodburycountyiowa.gov.

