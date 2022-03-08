Woodbury County Supervisor Matthew Ung announces reelection bid

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County Supervisor Matthew Ung doesn't want to stop now.

Tuesday morning, the representative for the county's fourth district announced in a press release that he is seeking reelection to a third term on the Woodbury board.

"I don't just make promises, I keep them," the release said before noting accomplishments such as eight straight years of "lowered or flat countywide property tax rates" and improvements to "over 700 miles of dilapidated gravel roads."

Ung then touted his push to get the county to use $10 million of COVID-19 relief funding on the new law enforcement center.

In January, new guidance from the federal government allowed Woodbury County to use its relief funds to help pay for the new county jail and sheriff’s office in the next budget year.

"I don't take the easy road and coast, I find and advocate for solutions through thick and thin. The best example of refusing to kick the can down the road is the county jail," the release quoted him as saying. "After decades of renovations, it would have been easy to simply propose yet another renovation that wouldn't fix the problem. But rather than continue to throw good money after bad, we studied every facet and presented a long-term plan to the taxpayers for a new jail, and they approved it by referendum."

The same month that the jail plan got the go-ahead, Ung also announced an agenda item that would have reduced the supervisors' annual pay to $5,000 -- more than $30,000 less than they currently receive. Ung suggested the hypothetical pay cut to show what he called "servant leadership." His motion to pass the item received no second and no other board members commented on it.

According to Ung, he's only missed a single regular board meeting since he joined in his early-20s.

Ung holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Creighton University along with a Master of Theology degree, and has over 12 years' experience in healthcare administration, providing business management for multiple practices totaling several million dollars in annual revenue, according to a press release. He has been married to his wife Nheylin--a U.S. naturalized citizen and immigrant from Honduras--for 10 years, and together they have two young daughters, Charlotte and Madeline.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

