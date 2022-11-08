 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woodbury County voters choose Loomis as new county attorney

  • Updated
Woodbury Republicans election watch party

James Loomis, candidate for Woodbury County attorney looks at early returns with his wife, Cassie, left, and campaign volunteer Liz Warren during a Woodbury County Republican Party election watch party Tuesday evening, Nov. 8, 2022, at Aggie's in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. Loomis won his race against incumbent PJ Jennings.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — Woodbury County voters decided to change leadership in the Woodbury County Attorney's office Tuesday.

Republican James Loomis, an assistant prosecutor in the office for 19 years, convincingly defeated his boss, Patrick "PJ" Jennings, a Democrat who was seeking his fifth four-year term in office, securing 59% of the vote for a 16,749-11,440 final margin, according to unofficial results.

"I didn't know what to expect. I was optimistic coming in to tonight," Loomis said. "I'm grateful for the chance to serve Woodbury County in a new capacity."

Since declaring his candidacy earlier this year, through the primary election and leading up to the general election, Loomis, 45, a Winterset, Iowa, native who lives near Bronson, pledged to improve the office’s engagement with law enforcement and elected officials in every town, large or small, in the county. He touted the backing he received from law enforcement, counting more than 100 endorsements from active and retired law enforcement officers.

Loomis said that support was a key to his successful campaign.

"I think that really helped bring credibility to my message," he said.

Jennings, 58, of Sergeant Bluff, who was first elected in 2006, denied his office wasn’t responsive to law enforcement and other community partners such as social service agencies and community organizations and said he’s continually worked to improve the office’s relationships with all of its partners.

Loomis complimented Jennings on his 16 years of service.

"I'm grateful for PJ for all the wonderful things he's done for the office," Loomis said.

In the only other county office up for election, Woodbury County Treasurer Tina Bertrand was elected to her first full term. The Republican incumbent was unopposed.

She was chosen by the county's board of supervisors in April 2021 to serve the remainder of the term of former treasurer Mike Clayton, who retired.

Tina Bertrand

Tina Bertrand

Election day voting scenes from Hunt and Bryant Elementary School precincts Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, 2022.

Election Day 2022 in Siouxland

Woodbury County polling incident sparks investigation

Woodbury County polling incident sparks investigation

Sheriff Chad Sheehan and Auditor Pat Gill both confirmed an investigation was underway regarding "personal comments" made by a poll worker about Public Measure 1, which would amend the state constitution to enshrine a right to keep and bear arms.

