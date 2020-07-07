Wright elected to fill vacant seat on Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

If that's the case, Wright said he's ready to take his seat on the five-member board.

"I'm ready to get to work. I'm going to work hard on behalf of everyone in the county," said Wright, an alternative education teacher at North High School.

As was the case in last month's state primary election, absentee balloting played a decisive role in the outcome. More than 10,100 absentee ballots were requested, and more than 8,168 were returned and counted. Just 907 votes were cast in-person Tuesday.

Those absentee ballots, along with a postponement of the election, contributed to some voter confusion at the polls, said Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill, who also serves as the county's election commissioner.