Wright elected to fill vacant seat on Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County voters on Tuesday chose a political newcomer over an experienced legislator to fill a vacant county board seat.
Republican Justin Wright, who had never run for elective office before, received 53 percent of the vote on his way to a 4,841-4,234 victory over Democrat Tim Kacena, who had served the past four years in the Iowa House.
Wright, 41, of Sioux City, will fill the District 2 seat formerly held by Republican Jeremy Taylor, who resigned in January after questions about his residency in the district were raised. The term runs through December 2022.
"It is a little surreal," Wright said of his victory. "Three to four months ago this was not something in a million years I would have thought I would pursue."
Results remain unofficial until they are canvassed. The canvass is likely to take place next Tuesday, allowing Wright to be sworn in and take part in the board's weekly meeting that afternoon.
If that's the case, Wright said he's ready to take his seat on the five-member board.
"I'm ready to get to work. I'm going to work hard on behalf of everyone in the county," said Wright, an alternative education teacher at North High School.
As was the case in last month's state primary election, absentee balloting played a decisive role in the outcome. More than 10,100 absentee ballots were requested, and more than 8,168 were returned and counted. Just 907 votes were cast in-person Tuesday.
Those absentee ballots, along with a postponement of the election, contributed to some voter confusion at the polls, said Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill, who also serves as the county's election commissioner.
The election initially was scheduled for April 14. With the novel coronavirus pandemic causing concerns for the safety of voters and poll workers, Gill's office mailed absentee ballot requests to all registered active voters in the county in March. Hundreds of ballots were requested and returned by the time Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced on March 20 that, because of the pandemic, the election would be postponed until Tuesday.
Gill said dozens of voters who showed up at polling sites Tuesday were informed by election workers told that records showed they had already cast an absentee ballot. Gill said voters likely couldn't remember if they had returned an absentee ballot for the special election months ago or for the June 2 primary.
Confused voters were offered the chance to cast provisional ballots, which will not be counted if election officials determine the voter had a counted absentee ballot in his or her name. Provisional ballots will be reviewed Thursday. Gill said it was unlikely that the confusion had any impact on the election's outcome.
