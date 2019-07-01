SIOUX CITY -- A second Democratic presidential candidate will open a campaign office in Sioux City, as Elizabeth Warren will take that step on Tuesday.
Warren's campaign team announced the office will open with a ceremony at 6 p.m., and the offie is located downtown at 520 14th St.
Warren is a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, and she opened the year by being the first Democratic candidate to hold a 2019 campaign event in Sioux City. Warren will not attend the opening of the office, which will be an organizational hub and staging location for staff and volunteers.
Warren has offices in seven other Iowa cities, including Ames, Des Moines, Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Dubuque and Waterloo.
John Delaney, a former congressman from Maryland, in January was the first Democrat to open a Sioux City campaign office.