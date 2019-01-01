SIOUX CITY -- As she considers launching a full-fledged campaign to run for president in 2020, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will speak in a Sioux City event Saturday morning.
Warren on Monday took the first major step toward launching a widely anticipated campaign for the presidency. One day later, her plans to come to Iowa were quickly made known, and she will make two Siouxland stops, including Sioux City and Storm Lake, plus will hold events in Des Moines and Council Bluffs.
Warren's swing means the 2020 race, in which Republican President Donald Trump plans to seek re-election, starts with 2019 campaign activities within the very first week.
The Warren event downtown Sioux City will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre.
As usual, the road to the White House starts with the Iowa caucuses, the first test of the 2020 nominating process, which is why Warren is making the weekend swing.
Woodbury County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Dumkrieger said Tuesday he welcomes Warren and all other Democrats who pursue the presidency.
"We are excited to kick off 2019 with a visit from Senator Warren. As Iowans, we have the privilege to speak with presidential candidates as a first step in determining our nation's future. Whomever wins the caucus, the eventual nomination and presidency, it started in Iowa," Dumkrieger said.
Warren is a populist fighter and favorite target of Trump. The Democratic field could include nearly two dozen candidates.
Warren is the most prominent Democrat so far to make moves toward candidacy, although others such as U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California and San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro held events in Siouxland in 2018. Delaney, who has already announced his candidacy, has stopped in the state more than 20 times, including several trips to Sioux City. Swalwell is a native of Sac City, Iowa.
Others looking to run, including first-tier contenders such as U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Kamala Harris of California, and Corey Booker of New Jersey.