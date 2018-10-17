SIOUX CITY -- Residents of House District 5 will have a new representative next year.
Rep. Chuck Holz, R-Le Mars, who has represented the Republican-leaning district since winning a special election in November 2015, decided not to seek re-election.
Holtz will be succeeded by the winner of the Nov. 6 contest between Republican Tom Jeneary of Le Mars and Andrew Emanuel, a Democrat from Sioux City.
In the GOP primary in June, Jeneary defeated Joseph Small, of Akron, in June. Emanuel was unopposed in the primary.
House District 5 covers the western two-thirds of Plymouth County, including the cities of Akron, Hinton, Le Mars and Kingsley, and portions of central and eastern Woodbury County, including the cities of Moville, Correctionville and Anthon.
There are 9,937 registered Republicans, 3,730 Democrats and 6,514 who list no party in House District 5.
TOM JENEARY
Party: Republican
Age: 66
Residence: Le Mars
Occupation: Retired dentist
Electoral experience: First run for elective office
Main issues for 2018:
1. Fiscal responsibility. It is the duty of the Legislature to be judicious with the money it receives. The state finished fiscal year 2018 with a surplus of $127 million. Pro-growth policies should produce a surplus of funds that can be used when the state really needs them.
2. Health care. The number of people using the health care system will continue to grow. We must make sure that citizens are not priced out of individual health care insurance by a state-run health plan.
Why vote for me: I built our dental practice from the ground up, due to conservative fiscal practices and solid business principles. I plan to help manage the state in the same manner. I spent my career in health care and believe I can contribute to common sense solutions for these issues. I am able to recognize problems and look for ways to solve them with the least amount of government intervention.
ANDREW EMANUEL
Party: Democratic
Age: 34
Residence: Sioux City
Occupation: Owner of Care-A-Van Transportation, a non-emergency medical transportation business.
Electoral experience: First run for electoral office
Main issues for 2018:
1. Health care. Fixing the many problems associated with the state privatization of our Medicaid system.
2. Education. Need sufficient funding for both our public education system as well as access to our colleges by ensuring affordable tuition.
Why vote for me: My wife and I have owned and operated a community-based small business for nine years. We have four wonderful school age children. I feel that it’s important for young families like us to have a voice in helping shape the policies and direction of Iowa’s future.