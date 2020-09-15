Event to register Black voters to be held in Sioux City, with actor Williams as guest

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Actor and producer Palmer Williams Jr. will attend a Friday event designed to register new voters on National Black Voter Day, an event he said could be successful, since people are seeing the necessity of voting after a summer of racial unrest related to police actions.

"I pray that they will. I am coming as a product of the civil rights (era)," Williams said in a Tuesday interview from his home in Marietta, Georgia.

Williams notably acted in the "House of Payne" show created by Tyler Perry, which first began airing in 2006.

The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. New Life Church of God in Christ , 2929 W. Fourth St., in Sioux City. Williams said he's returning to Sioux City, since Pastor James Mosley is a college friend.

"A lot of people elect not to vote because they think it doesn't make a difference," Williams said.