Ex-Iowa Rep. Steve King attempts to set record straight at Sioux City stop

SIOUX CITY -- For the first stretch of his speech Monday to the Rotary Club of Sioux City, former Rep. Steve King sifted through the not-so-distant past in the context of a new book he's touting.

In particular, King, a Kiron Republican who served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2003 until 2021, wanted to focus on a January 2019 New York Times article on immigration, where he was quoted by the paper as asking, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?"

Following the incident, Republican House leaders stripped him of committee assignments, which he never regained. On Monday, King said all of that added up to make him one of the most-hated and most-high-profile "canceled" men in America for a time.

Since then, King, who lost a primary in 2020 to now Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, has insisted he was misquoted by the Times. He continued to make that case Monday at the Sioux City Convention Center, saying his new book, 'Walking Through the Fire,' proves he was taken out of context.

"You won't know whether it's willful or whether it's accidental but you will know that's a misquote," King told the Rotarians.

Spinning outward from that episode, which he positioned as a part of his exodus from Congress, King took aim at Republicans such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and liberals like billionaire investor George Soros.

In the case of the former, King accused McCarthy of putting the interests of D.C. lobbyists above the party. As for Soros, who has given extensively to progressive causes, King invoked his name while implying there's been part of a concerted effort to weaponize and boost the phrase "white nationalist" in Internet searches.

According to King, one example of that alleged assault on language is the terming of the Confederate flag as a symbol of hate. He said that images of the flag don't appear when searching the term "slavery" on Google. In 2020, a Quinnipiac poll found that 56% of American respondents found the flag to be representative of racism.

Before wrapping up his speech, King gave his summation of where he thinks the country is currently at.

"American exceptionalism is under assault today," he told the audience. To try and support the claim, King said that younger generations are now raised to "question everything about America."

He then told those there that they need to know about their history and to "stand up and defend your freedom."

Per King, his book is going to be nationally published at the end of February and he will head out on a publicity tour. Currently, he is promoting the book at smaller gatherings around Iowa. After Monday's meeting, the former congressman sold copies of the book, which retails for $28, and offered to sign each one.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

