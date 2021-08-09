FAA proposes civil pentalties against Oracle Aviation, Sioux City's new flight school operator

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dave Poole, general manager at Oracle, told the Journal in an email Monday that the company has complied with the FAA's inquiry into the matter.

"The FAA has been investigating one of our tenant aircraft for the past few years regarding dry lease flights that they conducted, which has been a big point of interest nationally for the FAA in recent months," Poole said. "During their investigation, which we fully cooperated with, the FAA has alleged that Oracle may have been involved, as we helped schedule crew and concierge services for some of these flights. We have answered their request for response, which they are now reviewing."

Assistant City Manager Mike Collett told the Journal Monday that the city did reach out to Oracle about the matter. He referred to Poole for further comment.

The Sioux City Council voted to move forward with the Oracle Aviation Center project on July 26 to create a flight school in partnership with Morningside University.