The Surface Transportation Board has approved a merger between two railroads — a move that is expected to bring much more train traffic to the Iowa Quad-Cities riverfront.

The federal agency announced its decision on Wednesday, clearing the way for the merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern to create the first single-line freight rail network connecting Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

The public can watch a press conference with Chairman Martin Oberman online.

This is the first major merger in 25 years, Oberman said, and the board determined the merger would bring economic benefits to the country which outweighed what he billed as minor local concerns.

The merger is expected to divert more than 64,000 truckloads from the roads to rail each year because of increased efficiencies of the single-line railway, which means train traffic is expected to gradually increase over several years along the route.

According to the companies, the biggest traffic increases will be between Sabula, Iowa, and Kansas City, Missouri, adding 14.4 trains per day, from eight to roughly 22 by 2027.

The train tracks run along the riverfronts of several Mississippi River towns, including Clinton, Camanche, Princeton, LeClaire, Bettendorf, Davenport, and Muscatine.

"The Board has carefully considered the full record, weighed the public benefits against potentially harmful impacts, and imposed appropriate conditions to mitigate those impacts in its approval of the merger," a press release from the board states.

Several cities agreed to settlement payments from Canadian Pacific in exchange for not commenting publicly on the merger. Now that the Surface Transportation Board has approved the merger, cities will be able to get those payments.

Vocal detractors, including Camanche and Princeton officials, continued to voice concerns that increased rail traffic and lengthened trains would delay live-saving emergency vehicles from crossing the tracks, hamper access to public amenities, and significantly increase noise and safety risk for residents and businesses along the riverfront.

But in a news release, the board said average train lengths would decrease under the merger and there is a lower risk of hazardous spills than from truck traffic.

A final environmental impact study conducted by the Office of Environmental Analysis, housed within the Surface Transportation Board, found apart from noise, the impact of the merger would be minor or temporary.

As a condition of the merger, the board plans to put CP under a seven-year monitoring period.

Oberman said board will get regular reports on train traffic and length and if concerns come to fruition "the board stands ready and has the explicit statutory authority to hear those complaints and if the facts are established to enter further orders to make sure that these communities and these other railroads like metro are protected," Oberman said.

In particular, vocal detractors in the Quad-Cities have expressed concerns about access by emergency vehicles to residents and events along the riverfront. Thousands of people visit Modern Woodman ballpark and LeClaire park for baseball game and events.

“If first responders demonstrate problems to us, we will do everything under the sun” to help rectify the problem, Oberman said.

“We found that this merger will enhance the creation of a robust rail network, and ultimately that it will be safe and environmentally friendly," Oberman said. "That is why we have approved it.”

Oberman said the five-member board voted 4-1 on Monday to approve the merger. One member, Robert Primus, came to a different conclusion, Oberman said, and issued a dissent.

Primus dissented because, in his view, the “detriments to the public interest outweigh the expected benefits,” he wrote.

Primus wrote that the merger would continue a trend of consolidation in the rail road industry. The merger decision also lacks guard rails against merger-related service disruptions and harms communities along the path of the new combined network, Primus wrote.

In a news release, the board acknowledged an "elevated level of public concern" stemming from a Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine Ohio.

"The Board has carefully analyzed the proposed merger from a safety perspective," the statement reads. "It is important to underscore that rail is by far the safest means of transporting any freight, including hazardous materials."

This is breaking news and the story is developing. Check back for updates.

Photos: Railroading Heritage of Midwest America