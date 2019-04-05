SIOUX CITY -- Randy Feenstra, in the first months of seeking to oust fellow Republican Steve King in the Iowa 4th congressional district seat in the 2020 election, announced he has raised more than $260,000.
Feenstra in a Friday release to the Journal summarized fundraising for the first three months of the year. He said the $260,000 marks the highest amount ever raised over the first quarter by any first-time Republican congressional candidate in Iowa.
Feenstra, a state senator from Hull, announced in January he would run against King.
"We don't need any more sideshows or distractions. We need to start winning for Iowa families," he said at the time.
Feenstra's team said the more than $260,000 came from more than 500 contributions, with 88 percent of the money coming from Iowa.
“The incredible support we have received from conservatives in Iowa shows that folks are ready for an effective conservative to represent the 4th District,” Feenstra said.
“Iowa conservatives desperately need a seat at the table in Congress and I am humbled that so many supporters have put their trust in us.”
Federal candidates have to file campaign reports with the Federal Election Commission by April 15, covering fundraising from Jan. 1 through March 31. Feenstra's full report will be available by that deadline.
There are four Republicans running for the 4th District, with King, Feenstra, former state Rep. Jeremy Taylor, of Sioux City, and Bret Richards, a former mayor of Irwin, Iowa.