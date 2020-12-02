Feenstra campaign manager Leopold to become chief of staff

HULL, Iowa -- Matt Leopold, the employee who headed the successful campaign team of Congressman-elect Randy Feenstra, has been selected to serve as Feenstra's chief of staff.

Feenstra will be sworn into the Iowa 4th Congressional District position in January for a two-year term, and Leopold will hold the top position of the team of employees in the congressman's Washington office.

Feenstra made the announcement on Wednesday evening.

"Matt Leopold has been a trusted advisor to me throughout much of my time in public service," Feenstra said.

"Anyone that knows Matt knows that his work ethic is unparalleled. As we transition into Congress, I'm confident he'll be a tireless and effective advocate to ensure we deliver for the farmers and families of the 4th District."