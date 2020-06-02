Feenstra dethrones King in Iowa 4th District

King's paltry fundraising kept him from airing TV ads.

Heading into the primary, King was seen as vulnerable, after only winning re-election by 3 percent in 2018 to Scholten, a political newcomer. Two months later, in a New York Times story on immigration, King was quoted as asking, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?"

The published remarks fueled a national backlash that prompted GOP House leaders to strip him of his committee assignments, including Agriculture, a key spot for the largely rural 4th District. The full House also passed a resolution condemning white supremacy and white nationalism.

Since then, King has repeatedly insisted the Times reporter misquoted him, and that Republican leaders were too skittish over the fallout to reinstate him to his committees. King took to the House floor in January 2020 to again criticize McCarthy, describing his treatment by the GOP leader as "unprecedented."

King had run for office 10 prior times, for a state senate seat in 1996 and nine times for Iowa congressional seats, and won all 10 positions.