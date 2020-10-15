Feenstra internal poll shows 23-point lead over Scholten in Iowa 4th race

SIOUX CITY -- A second poll in three months has shown Republican Randy Feenstra has a 20-point lead over Democratic nominee J.D. Scholten in the Iowa 4th congressional district race, with the latest one having been conducted in early October.

According to an internal poll, by American Viewpoint, conducted for Feenstra's team, Feenstra leads Scholten, 54 to 31 percent, with 11 percent undecided.

"With three weeks to go, voters across the 4th District clearly understand that Randy delivered in the Iowa Senate and he’ll deliver for our farmers, families and communities in Congress," Matt Leopold, Feenstra's campaign manager, said in a Thursday statement to the Journal.

American Viewpoint, of Alexandria, Virginia, did 400 interviews on landlines and cell phones on Oct. 6-8, and the margin of error is 5 percent.

Early voting began in Iowa on Oct. 5, and election day is Nov. 3.