Feenstra internal poll shows 23-point lead over Scholten in Iowa 4th race

SIOUX CITY -- A second poll in three months has shown Republican Randy Feenstra has a 20-point lead over Democratic nominee J.D. Scholten in the Iowa 4th congressional district race, with the latest one having been conducted in early October.
According to an internal poll, by American Viewpoint, conducted for Feenstra's team, Feenstra leads Scholten, 54 to 31 percent, with 11 percent undecided.
"With three weeks to go, voters across the 4th District clearly understand that Randy delivered in the Iowa Senate and he’ll deliver for our farmers, families and communities in Congress," Matt Leopold, Feenstra's campaign manager, said in a Thursday statement to the Journal.
American Viewpoint, of Alexandria, Virginia, did 400 interviews on landlines and cell phones on Oct. 6-8, and the margin of error is 5 percent.
Early voting began in Iowa on Oct. 5, and election day is Nov. 3.
American Viewpoint had also done previous internal polling for the Iowa 4th race, and in that April work was on behalf of Feenstra in the Republican contest for the 2020 party nomination. That poll, six weeks ahead of the June primary, showed incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King had 41 percent, compared to 34 percent for Feenstra. Feenstra ultimately won the primary election by almost 10 percentage points.
Back in early August, Monmouth University Polling Institute released an independent poll. Feenstra had a commanding 54 percent to 34 percent lead over Scholten among registered voters, with 8 percent undecided.
Scholten is running for the congressional seat for a second election cycle, and hoping to improve on his narrow 3-point loss to King in 2018.
An Iowa Poll by The Des Moines Register on Sep. 18 put Feenstra's lead at 5 percentage points, and in a Journal interview a few days later Scholten said he was doing even better than that.
"We are right where we need to be ... Our internal poll showed we are doing even better than what the Des Moines Register poll showed," Scholten said that point, at six weeks out from election day.
Scholten is holding a campaign event later Thursday in Sioux City. That parking lot rally begins at 5:45 p.m. at Riverside Park, 1301 Riverside Blvd.
Feenstra is a state senator who lives in Hull, and Scholten lives in Sioux City.
