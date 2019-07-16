SIOUX CITY -- Randy Feenstra continues to top fundraising totals in the field of four Republicans, including incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King, who are running to become the party's nominee for the 2020 Iowa 4th congressional district election.
After heavily leading the field in the first quarter, by raising $260,442, Feenstra again rose to the top, as shown by fundraising reports due Monday. For that three-month period, Feenstra brought in $140,451, taking his receipts total for the year to $400,893.
By comparison, King brought in $91,421 for the quarter, Jeremy Taylor raised $10,310 for the quarter and Bret Richards raised $5,524.
In a Monday release, Feenstra's team reported his total came from 860 donors, including 575 who live in the congressional district. After paying campaign expenses, his campaign ends the month of June with $337,314 cash on hand.
The cash on hand totals for the others includes $44,968 for Taylor, $19,580 for Richards and $18,366 for King, who lives in Kiron and was first elected in 2002.
Federal candidates were required to report their fundraising activity with the Federal Election Commission by Monday, covering fundraising from April 1 through June 30.
Taylor spent three weeks of the 13-week period overseas with his annual stint of military service.
In a Monday statement to the Journal, he said, "Now it’s back to the campaign trail. We’re expanding our campaign this month and will be announcing new endorsements and additions to the team in the coming weeks.”
During the first three months of this year, Feenstra brought in four times more campaign cash than the eight-term congressman to begin the 2019-20 election cycle.
King's campaign reported raising $61,666 in the first quarter, which trailed the $260,442 Feenstra reported. Taylor, a Woodbury County Board of Supervisors member, raised $57,928 during the quarter, while former Irwin mayor Richards had receipts of $65,556.
Combined for the first six months of 2019, Feenstra has raised $400,903, King has $159,538, Taylor brought in $68,039 and Taylor has revenues of $70,780, of which includes $48,000 of loans.
No Democrats have declared for the seat. J.D. Scholten, of Sioux City, who lost to King by 3 percent in 2018, has said he is considering whether to run for the U.S. House again.