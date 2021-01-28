Feenstra pushing to get more coronavirus vaccines to Iowa

SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra said Thursday he's exerting considerable effort to push federal and public health officials to direct as much novel coronavirus vaccine to Iowa as soon as possible.
"We are working so hard on saying to people, 'We need to have X (number of) vaccines. We are doing everything we can to get vaccine to Iowa, to rural Iowa," Feenstra said after a tour of the Siouxland Community Health Center in Sioux City.
A virus vaccine first became available in Siouxland in December, with those largely going to health care workers. A second batch will be available in early February, although the amount coming to each of Iowa's 99 counties will fluctuate widely, amid reports Thursday that some counties will only get a few hundred.
The public health departments in each county are setting the groups that will next get the vaccine, and overwhelming those decisions have been for those to go to people 65 or older, school employees, police officers and child care workers.
"The faster we can get (the vaccine) out, the faster we can get the (coronvirus) curve down," Feenstra said.
Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock said as many as 3,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments could be available when the department opens up scheduling to Woodbury County residents.
Kevin Grieme, director of District Health, told the Sioux City Council on Monday that up to 2,000 people a day could be vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Sioux City Convention Center. Another Sioux City health care provider told The Journal Thursday the location has been changed to Tyson Events Center.
Feenstra noted the virus cases have thankfully dropped, as many people followed tips to wear face masks and stay as socially distant as possible.
The Woodbury County 14-day positivity rate on tests performed dropped to 8.7 percent Wednesday, a rate that has declined steadily from 17 percent three weeks ago and the more than 20 percent level that was present in October.
"We were probably at crisis mode a few months ago," Feenstra said.
Feenstra stopped at the health care clinic, which serves a low-income population, as his first Iowa public event since being sworn in for the Iowa 4th Congressional District position in early January.
He saw several portions of Siouxland Community Health Center, which is undergoing a remodeling, then the tour was followed by a policy discussion over lunch with administrators and board members.
"I am so impressed with Siouxland Community Health, and what they have to offer, from clinicians to medical to dental to pharmacy," Feenstra said.
"When you talk about health care, there are always needs."
This was a notable week for Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, who learned he has been given posts on the House Agriculture Committee, House Committee on the Budget and also the Science, Space, and Technology panel.