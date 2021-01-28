Feenstra pushing to get more coronavirus vaccines to Iowa

SIOUX CITY -- U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra said Thursday he's exerting considerable effort to push federal and public health officials to direct as much novel coronavirus vaccine to Iowa as soon as possible.

"We are working so hard on saying to people, 'We need to have X (number of) vaccines. We are doing everything we can to get vaccine to Iowa, to rural Iowa," Feenstra said after a tour of the Siouxland Community Health Center in Sioux City.

A virus vaccine first became available in Siouxland in December, with those largely going to health care workers. A second batch will be available in early February, although the amount coming to each of Iowa's 99 counties will fluctuate widely, amid reports Thursday that some counties will only get a few hundred.