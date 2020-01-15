Feenstra raises nearly $200K for Iowa contest with Steve King

SIOUX CITY -- Randy Feenstra, one of four Republicans vying to unseat U.S. Rep. Steve King in a June party primary vote, on Wednesday announced he had raised more than $190,000 in campaign funds over the last three months.

Feenstra's campaign team provided financial details for the fourth quarter of 2019 to the Journal on Wednesday. Campaign finance reports for federal officeseekers must be filed with the Federal Election Commission by Jan. 31.

Of the four quarters of the 2019 year, the final period was the second largest for Feenstra, following his initial big haul in the first quarter. His team reported $190,077 for the fourth quarter, which came from 421 contributors.

Feenstra received contributions of more than $721,000 for the year, after bringing in $260,442 in the first quarter, $140,451 in the second period and $130,307 in the third quarter.