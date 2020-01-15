You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Feenstra raises nearly $200K for Iowa contest with Steve King
View Comments

Feenstra raises nearly $200K for Iowa contest with Steve King

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Randy Feenstra, one of four Republicans vying to unseat U.S. Rep. Steve King in a June party primary vote, on Wednesday announced he had raised more than $190,000 in campaign funds over the last three months.

Randy Feenstra

Feenstra

Feenstra's campaign team provided financial details for the fourth quarter of 2019 to the Journal on Wednesday. Campaign finance reports for federal officeseekers must be filed with the Federal Election Commission by Jan. 31.

Of the four quarters of the 2019 year, the final period was the second largest for Feenstra, following his initial big haul in the first quarter. His team reported $190,077 for the fourth quarter, which came from 421 contributors.

Feenstra received contributions of more than $721,000 for the year, after bringing in $260,442 in the first quarter, $140,451 in the second period and $130,307 in the third quarter.

It is possible Feenstra, a state senator from Hull, could outraise King for the fourth period in a row. In the third quarter, Feenstra raised $140,307, compared to just $62,145 for the nine-term incumbent.

Prior to the final period that covers Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, King had brought in $221,798 over nine months. Among the other Republican candidates, Bret Richards had total revenues of $185,859, of which $150,000 are loans, and Jeremy Taylor had brought in a combined $107,069. Steve Reeder did not file a report in October, as he had recently begun his campaign.

J.D. Scholten, the sole Democrat in the 4th District race, led all candidates in the third quarter.

Scholten, a Sioux Cityan who is seeking the seat for a second time after losing to King by a surprising 3 percent in 2018, entered the race in August. For the three months ending Sept. 30, Scholten raised $408,495.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News