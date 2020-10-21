Feenstra, Scholten spar over Green New Deal during sole debate in Iowa 4th race

SIOUX CITY -- The two men vying for the Iowa 4th Congressional District seat in a Wednesday debate sparred over the Green New Deal plan to address climate change, with Democrat J.D. Scholten insisting that Republican Randy Feenstra stop running ads that say he supports that proposal.
"You have been lying in your ads....Don't come at me with the Green New Deal," Scholten said, during the first and only televised debate that will occur between the 4th District candidates.
Scholten said he had previously told Feenstra that he does not support the plan, which has been associated with the more liberal wing of the Democratic Party to reduce the carbon emissions that most scientists say is contributing to climate change disruptions, such as extreme weather patterns.
Feenstra said the proof of Scholten's support for the Green New Deal came in the form of a few early 2019 tweets by Scholten from his Twitter account. Those tweets shared articles on the topic, including one with the headline, “Rural America is ready for some sort of a New Deal, preferably green."
Feenstra said the fact that Scholten never deleted those tweets shows he supports the Green New Deal. Scholten responded that those tweets confirm no such support, and that once he learned more specifics on what a bill might contain, and the fact that it had no input from Middle America, he could not support it.
At that point, Feenstra returned to a theme he raised at least one additional time, asserting that Scholten "takes money from coastal elites, from liberals." Scholten has been the fundraising leader in the congressional contest over the election cycle, as Scholten has now raised a combined $2.47 million, while Feenstra's total is $1.7 million.
Feenstra pointed to getting contributions from 2,900 donors in the state, which showed his widespread support in the 4th District, which covers 39 counties in Northwest and North Central Iowa.
Scholten cited Feenstra receiving $50,000 from the 20 For 20 Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee set by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Scholten noted Cruz has worked against the renewalable fuel standard being sufficiently supportive of corn-based ethanol, with many waivers given to oil companies.
The RFS was another major discussion point in the debate. Both men said they want more ethanol being produced with Iowa corn, since the state's industry for that renewable fuel has taken an economic hit in recent years.
Scholten, a former professional baseball player and paralegal, pointed to the RFS being undercut by the President Donald Trump administration, for not making good on the fall 2019 agreement calling for blending 15 billion gallons of ethanol and biodiesel into other motor fuels.
Feenstra said he would push for even higher amounts, such as a RFS requirement for blending 20 million or even 25 million gallons of ethanol. The more ethanol that is burned, the more beneficial the impact on the environment will be, he said.
The men also discussed term limits, immigration and tax policy, and were asked about why novel coronavirus cases are going up in Iowa, on the day on which the most single-day number of deaths, 31, were reported. Both men said they support wearing masks in public places, but Feenstra said he likes the stance by Gov. Kim Reynolds not requiring Iowans to wear them.
The debate was recorded at WHO-TV studios in Des Moines, then broadcast later in the day. Moderators included Dave Price of WHO and Tim Seaman, of KCAU in Sioux City.
Price began the debate by sharing a fact-filled summary of the lay of the land in the 4h District, including that the open seat is present because 18-year Congressman Steve King, R-Kiron, had been defeated by nearly 10 percent by Feenstra, a state senator from Hull, in the June primary election.
In 2018, Scholten sought the Iowa 4th position for the first time, and his narrow loss to King was by 3 percentage points.
In beginning the debate, Price also joked about the tall stature of Feenstra and Scholten, who are, respectively 6-5 and 6-6.
"It looks like an NBA lineup... This has got to be the tallest match-up in politics," Price said.
