Feenstra, Scholten spar over Green New Deal during sole debate of Iowa 4th race

SIOUX CITY -- The two men vying for the Iowa 4th Congressional District seat in a Wednesday debate sparred over the Green New Deal plan to address climate change, with Democrat J.D. Scholten insisting that Republican Randy Feenstra stop running ads that say he supports that proposal.

"You have been lying in your ads....Don't come at me with the Green New Deal," Scholten said, during the first and only televised debate that will occur between the 4th District candidates.

Scholten said he had previously told Feenstra that he does not support the plan, which has been associated with the more liberal wing of the Democratic Party to reduce the carbon emissions that most scientists say is contributing to climate change disruptions, such as extreme weather patterns.

Feenstra said the proof of Scholten's support for the Green New Deal came in the form of a few early 2019 tweets by Scholten from his Twitter account. Those tweets shared articles on the topic, including one with the headline, “Rural America is ready for some sort of a New Deal, preferably green."