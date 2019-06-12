SIOUX CITY -- State Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, announced Wednesday he is stepping down as chairman of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, in order to focus on running for the Iowa 4th congressional district seat, where many Republicans are also in the field.
Feenstra made the announcement in a press release, saying the move was made "to allocate more time" to the congressional contest, while saying he is proud of his work on the committee.
U.S. Rep. Steve King, who has won eight terms, is running for re-election. The two other Republicans candidates are Woodbury County Supervisor and former state Rep. Jeremy Taylor, of Sioux City, and former Irwin Mayor Bret Richards.
Feenstra was the first Republican to challenge King, entering the race in early January. He also has been the fundraising leader, bringing in four times the money as King in the quarterly reports compiling efforts through March.
Feenstra brought in $260,442, Taylor raised $57,928, King had contributions of $61,666 and Richards had receipts of $65,556, with that amount broken down into contributions of $17,556 and loans of $48,000.
Feenstra pointed to his work on the Senate committee as crucial to passing a 2018 income tax reform bill, citing it as the largest income tax cut in Iowa history.
“Since regaining the majority in 2016, the Ways and Means Committee has produced significant pro-growth, pro-taxpayer reforms under my leadership. From income tax reform to property tax reform, this committee has protected the taxpayer, rewarded work and encouraged investment," Feenstra said.
The Republican primary election will be held in June 2020, to determine the nominee for the November election.