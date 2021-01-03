Feenstra sworn in Sunday to the 117th Congress

WASHINGTON -- Sunday was Rep. Randy Feenstra's first day at his new job on Capitol Hill.

Feenstra, a native of Hull, Iowa, who turns 52 this month, was elected in November in a landslide against Democratic opponent J.D. Scholten. He replaced former Rep. Steve King on the Republican ticket in Iowa's 4th Congressional District this year, after King suffered a series of setbacks. Feenstra received the endorsement of President Donald Trump and won 38 of the 39 counties in the 4th District.

The congressman said Sunday evening that it was a long day on the Hill, with a vote for speaker of the House followed by the swearing-in ceremony overseen by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was re-elected by the Democratic-majority House.

"I obviously supported (Rep. Kevin) McCarthy as speaker," Feenstra said in a phone call Sunday evening. "But, that took most of the afternoon to get her to be speaker, Pelosi, and then at 5:30 tonight, that's when we had the swearing-in."

Feenstra was allowed to bring just one guest, his wife Lynette, who sat in the balcony. Voting took place in groups, rather than with the full House, to facilitate social distancing, though the swearing-in ceremony brought the whole group together. "I don't think they meant to do that, but everybody sort of came in," the congressman said.

