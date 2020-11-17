Feenstra underway with training to begin term in Iowa 4th District

SIOUX CITY -- Getting ready to start a two-year term representing Iowa's 4th Congressional District, Randy Feenstra is in Washington D.C. for a week for orientation sessions for first-time House members.

Joining other incoming freshmen members for training related to the task of being a representative, Feenstra on Tuesday said it was good to get his feet wet in the Committee on House Administration events.

He has 12 years of experience as a Republican state senator from Hull, but said he appreciated "working with my colleagues to ensure we hit the ground running to deliver results in January."

Feenstra told the Journal he was particularly "excited to learn that each proposed bill must cite how it is constitutional before it goes through the legislative process.”

He added, "Our freshman class is full of dynamic conservatives ready to deliver for the American people."

The orientation runs through Friday, then Feenstra will return for a second week of training in early December. The time for Feenstra to get an office in one of the House office buildings -- Rayburn, Cannon or Longworth -- lies ahead.