Feenstra underway with training to begin term in Iowa 4th District
Feenstra DC training

Congressman-elect Randy Feenstra is shown in a photo while in Washington, D.C., as shared on his official Twitter site on Nov. 14, 2020, for training related to his U.S. House term that will begin in January.

 Randy Feenstra via Twitter

SIOUX CITY -- Getting ready to start a two-year term representing Iowa's 4th Congressional District, Randy Feenstra is in Washington D.C. for a week for orientation sessions for first-time House members.

Joining other incoming freshmen members for training related to the task of being a representative, Feenstra on Tuesday said it was good to get his feet wet in the Committee on House Administration events.

He has 12 years of experience as a Republican state senator from Hull, but said he appreciated "working with my colleagues to ensure we hit the ground running to deliver results in January."

Feenstra told the Journal he was particularly "excited to learn that each proposed bill must cite how it is constitutional before it goes through the legislative process.”

Sen. Randy Feenstra watches election results

Rep. Randy Feenstra makes his acceptance speech surrounded by family after winning Iowa's 4th district race, Tuesday, at the Hull Public Library in Hull, Iowa, Nov. 3, 2020.

He added, "Our freshman class is full of dynamic conservatives ready to deliver for the American people."

The orientation runs through Friday, then Feenstra will return for a second week of training in early December. The time for Feenstra to get an office in one of the House office buildings -- Rayburn, Cannon or Longworth -- lies ahead.

Feenstra is joining the House by virtue of two electoral wins in 2020. First, he beat 18-year Republican Steve King by nearly 10 points in a five-candidate field in the June primary. Then earlier this month Feenstra won the seat,  getting 62 percent against Democrat J.D. Scholten. Feenstra carried 38 of the district's 39 counties, collecting 236,852 votes to Scholten's 144,344.

On Saturday, Feenstra posted the first of three tweets related to his training time, which included photos of him in prominent places.  He wrote, "I’m in Washington DC this week getting prepared to deliver for #IA04. Productive discussions with my new colleagues on how we can deliver for our families, farmers and Main Street. #Feenstradelivers"

