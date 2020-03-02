Field filling for June Republican primary ballot in Iowa 4th District

SIOUX CITY -- Three of the five Republicans who are announced candidates for the Iowa 4th congressional district seat have filed papers to be on the June primary election ballot.

The filing period runs through March 13, and Jeremy Taylor, a Republican from Sioux City, on Monday filed nomination papers with the Iowa Secretary of State office. Previously taking the step of filing papers were state Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Brett Richards, of Irwin.

Those who have not filed are nine-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King, of Kiron, and Steve Reeder, of Arnolds Park.

When he filed on Feb. 26, Feenstra led a team of an estimated 20 fellow lawmakers who have endorsed him on a walk to deliver his papers. One day before that, Richards was the first Republican to file, providing nomination papers with 5,222 signatures, above the needed 1,874 signers.