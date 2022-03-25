Field set for for competitive Woodbury County attorney, supervisor District 2 races

SIOUX CITY -- The slate is now set and across Woodbury County government, two offices are guaranteed to have contested races this year. One is for a successor to Republican District 2 Supervisor Justin Wright. The other will determine whether Democratic county Attorney P.J. Jennings will retain his seat.

Three candidates filed petitions for District 2 by the state's 5 p.m. deadline Friday to be placed on the ballot for the June primaries -- two Democrats and one Republican. One of the Democratic challengers, Maria Rundquist, is a community organizer while the other, Jeremy Dumkrieger, is the Democratic party chairman for the county. CrossPointe Church lead pastor Dan Bittinger is seeking the Republican nomination.

Wright, who won a special election in July 2020, opted not to seek a full four-year term this year.

Two assistant county attorneys -- Jacklyn Fox and James Loomis -- will compete for the Republican nomination and the right to face their boss, Jennings, in the November general election.

Elsewhere, competition isn't quite so stiff.

Republican county Supervisor Matthew Ung of Sioux City is currently running unopposed for re-election in District 4.

Republican Treasurer Tina Bertrand, who was appointed in April 2021 to serve the remainder of former Treasurer Mike Clayton’s term after he retired, is unopposed in her bid for a full term this year.

State law allows local parties at special nominating conventions to name candidates to fill vacant spots on the ballot for the November election.

Below is a breakdown of those races as well as info about other elections in Siouxland.

Woodbury County Supervisor, District 2, Democratic primary

Maria Rundquist is a retired business owner and author.

Rundquist has run for various political offices such as Sioux City mayor in 2019, Sioux City Council in 2017 and 2013 and the Iowa Senate in 2014. She is married with four children and eight grandchildren.

"I am ready to make the difficult choices as your supervisor," she said. "I feel a personal responsibility to our current young people and to our future generations."

She is running on the platform of protecting the community's health against the COVID-19 pandemic; protecting the COVID-19 recovery funds; protecting the infrastructure funds; preventing liquid pipelines in the county; keeping taxes low and developing a program for the houseless.

Her challenger, Jeremy Dumkrieger, is chair of the Woodbury County Democratic Party and an art teacher at the Lawton Bronson Community School.

Dumkrieger was born in Onawa, Iowa and raised in Soldier, Iowa. He earned a bachelor's degree from Morningside University, is married and has two children.

He has served as the Woodbury Democratic Party Chair since 2016 and in 2018 he received the Bob Creech Award for Outstanding County Chairman from the Iowa Democratic Party.

He said his focuses are: ensuring families in Woodbury will have quality services, “put the screws” to the new Law Enforcement Center, changing the Woodbury County supervisor election process and keeping the compensation board independent.

"We have the opportunity to press pause and restart," Dumkrieger said. "When elected Supervisor, I will hold weekly press conferences/video updates to be 100 percent transparent on the happenings of this board."

Woodbury County Supervisor, District 2, Republican primary

Local pastor Dan Bittinger is the lone Republican running for the District 2 Board of Supervisors position.

He's the lead pastor at CrossPointe Church and has lived in Sioux City for the past eight years with his wife and three children. He is originally from Wadsworth, Ohio and attended Southeast University in Lakeland, Florida for degrees in communication and pastoral ministry.

He said he is running because he likes to serve others.

"As a good citizen you can serve and help your local county or government or neighbors," he said.

Bittinger said he wants to focus on keeping taxes low, encouraging business growth and ensuring Woodbury County is a good place to live, work and raise a family.

"I will ensure Woodbury County stays within its constitutional bounds and authority," he said.

Woodbury County Supervisor, District 4, Republican primary

Matthew Ung is running for re-election to the District 4 Board of Supervisors position as the lone candidate from any party.

Ung has served in the position for eight years and is currently the youngest board member.

Ung holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Creighton University along with a Master of Theology degree and has over 12 years of experience in healthcare administration. He is married with two children.

"I don't just make promises, I keep them," Ung said, citing lower property taxes, improvements to gravel roads and securing 24/7 paramedic coverage for the rural residents.

Woodbury County Treasurer, Republican primary

Current Woodbury County Treasurer Tina Bertrand is seeking election to a full term as Woodbury County Treasurer.

Bertrand was selected by a Board of Supervisors interview process in April 2021 to serve the remainder of former Treasurer Mike Clayton’s term after his retirement.

Bertrand was born and raised in Northborough, Massachusetts and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island. She is married with two children.

She was also a founding partner and chief financial officer of a local construction company, RJ Tide Construction.

This is the first time Bertrand has held an elected position. She worked on the 2010 election and 2014 re-election campaign of her brother-in-law, state Sen. Rick Bertrand, R-Sioux City. Tina Bertrand is married to Rick's brother, Russ.

She said her goal is to provide the community with a "strong conservative candidate that can offer a feminine perspective to our county leadership."

Woodbury County Attorney, Democratic primary

P.J. Jennings is seeking a fifth term as Woodbury County attorney.

A Democrat, who lives in Sergeant Bluff, Jennings first won office in 2006, then was successful in winning re-election bids in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Jennings leads a team of attorneys who prosecute criminal cases and provide legal expertise to county departments.

When he filed in 2018, to win a fourth term, Jennings told the Journal: "I hope to continue the partnership that my office has developed with area law enforcement over the years in order to provide as safe a community as we can."

Woodbury County Attorney, Republican primary

Jacklyn Fox is running for Woodbury County Attorney.

Fox is currently an assistant Woodbury County attorney and is running for the Republican nomination.

Fox, 36, of Sioux City, said she wants to see a county attorney's office that's more transparent with the community about decisions to settle certain cases via plea agreement rather than proceed to trial. She said crime victims, especially those of violent crime, deserve to see justice.

"Sometimes we're amending (charges) rather than fighting for the rights of victims," Fox said. "I want to fight for victims' rights."

Fox is from Urbandale, Iowa and graduated from the University of Iowa with bachelor's degrees in social work and communications studies before attending law school at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis, where she graduated in 2011. She was hired as an assistant Woodbury County Attorney in 2012, a job Fox said enabled her to pursue her interest in criminal justice and help care for her grandparents, longtime Sioux City residents Mel and Marilyn Fox, before their deaths.

She is married to Woodbury County native Todd Peterson, and they have three children.

Fox's challenger on the Republican side of the bracket will be fellow county attorney James Loomis.

In announcing his candidacy for the office, assistant Woodbury County Attorney Loomis, a Republican, said the county attorney must communicate more often and effectively with law enforcement to gain officers' trust and cooperation.

"The county attorney needs to be more engaged, and right now that's not happening," said Loomis, who has been with the county attorney's office since his graduation from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2003.

Loomis said that during his 19 years in the office, he's prosecuted homicides, shootings, armed robberies and other violent crimes, gaining the experience needed to take over the county's top law enforcement position.

Elsewhere in Siouxland

Just to the north, in Plymouth County, voters likely won't have a lot of tough decisions to make when they go to to the polls on June 7.

Through Friday afternoon, no county-level race in Plymouth was contested. The three supervisors who have seats up, District 1's John Meis, District 3's Don Kass and District 4's Craig A. Anderson, all are running unopposed. As is County Recorder Jolynn Goodchild, County Treasurer Shelly Sitzmann and County Attorney Darin J. Raymond.

To the south, in Monona County, there's a similar lack of competition.

District 2 Supervisor Tom Brouillette and District 3 Supervisor Vincent Phillips are both running unopposed. As are County Attorney Ian McConeghey, County Treasurer Abby Riesberg and County Attorney Kelly K. Seward.

Cherokee County will see one competitive race, at least in the primary, for District 3 Supervisor. Republican incumbent Wane Miller is being challenged by David L. Skou. No Democrat is running.

In heavily Republican Sioux County, there are no contested races.

Caitlin Yamada Education/County Reporter